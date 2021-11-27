365 Days 2: When Will Polish Film Premiere?

The 365 Days is a polish film directed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mendes. The film was based on a work by Blanka Lipinska named 365 Dni. The crewmembers participating in the film are Anna – Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone, Bronislaw Wroclawski, Otar Saralidze, Magdalena Lamparska and Natasza Urbanska. The movie premiered in Poland on 7th February 2020 and was later made available on Netflix to be accessible by viewers worldwide. The film receives good feedback from its viewers. They feel satisfied with the creative idea and the acting skills of the actors.

It is prescribed that the viewers should be above eighteen years of age as it contains the elements of violence, intimacy, nudity, strong language, and unwanted substances.

The plot of the story deals with a woman who falls victim to a mafia boss. The mafia dominates her and forces her by taking away her freedom to fall in love with him. It shows the struggle and the suffering of the woman and how she will manage things for her.

The role of Don Massimo Torricelli is played by Michele Morrone, whereas we could see Anna Maria Sieklucka playing the role of Laura Biel. The movie receives a lot of attention and appreciation worldwide and is also considered one of the popular shows on Netflix across many continents.

Considering the situation of the pandemic makers are not clear regarding the production for the second sequence of the film. It can be expected that the filming for 365 Days 2 will begin in year 202. Netflix reported that part 2 of 365 Days would have several cast members from its previous part as the actors had played well and liked the viewers.

Morrone, Sieklucka, and Lamparska have confirmed their return in part two. The makers are also planning to release part 3 of the film along with part 2.

Let us hold on to our curiosity and wait for the arrival date of the show to be confirmed.