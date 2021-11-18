A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Latest Update! Releasing on?

A Discovery of Witches is based on a novel series of the same name by Deborah Harkness. Over the years, two seasons of the show have been released, and as per our information, a third season is coming. Here is everything a fan must know about A Discovery of Witches Season 3.

A Discovery of Witches: When Will It Release?

If you were wondering when A Discovery of Witches 3 releases, you should know there is no release date for the third season yet. However, Sky One has already made it clear that it will be in January 2022. Meanwhile, Deborah Harkness herself has communicated through her social profiles that production has begun, precisely at the beginning of September 2020.

For the second season, it took seven months of shooting in all, also organized in Italy. If the timing were to be the same, it shouldn’t be long before the episodes were completed.

Discovery of Witches Season 3: What Happens Next?

In November 2018, the English series was renewed for a second season and a third. Currently, we are not yet in possession of specific plot details on A Discovery of Witches 3. We can only hypothesize that the new chapter has its roots in the third volume of the Trilogy of Souls, entitled The Kiss of Darkness. Season 1 and 2 are based on the first and second books, The Book of Life and Death and The Shadow of the Night.

What happens in The Kiss of Darkness? After travelling to Elizabethan London, Diana and Matthew return to their time and discover that their family member has passed away. Therefore, the couple embarks on a new mission, intending to take revenge and find the last pages of the Book of Life. Meanwhile, Clairmont’s genetic studies are continuing, also thanks to a Yale scientist. Together they succeed in proving that unions between different supernatural species are possible.

We look forward to new plot details for A Discovery of Witches Season 3.

A Discovery of Witches Season 3: Is There A Trailer?

After a couple of months from the release of its second season, Sky One went ahead and dropped the first official teaser trailer for the third season of A Discovery of Witches. Here’s a look:

Now, almost a month ago, the first trailer for the third season made its way to YouTube: