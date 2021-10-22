Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun that Killed Cinematographer on Film Set

The event occurred on the site of “Rust” in Arizona, where Baldwin is starring in a 19th-century western. Authorities say Alec Baldwin shot a prop pistol on the set of his upcoming film, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

What Really Happened?

The filming of Rust, which was taking place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe, New Mexico, has now been temporarily halted.

Deputies from Santa Fe County were sent to the location shortly after the incident occurred on Thursday.

Ms. Hutchins was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she passed away.

Mr. Souza was transported to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical Center, where his injuries were treated.

“Rust” actress Frances Fisher tweeted that he was subsequently discharged from the hospital, citing a message from him.

“Mr. Baldwin was interviewed by detectives,” Santa Fe sheriff spokesman Juan Rios told AFP.

“He provided statements and answered their questions. He came involuntarily and he left the building after he finished his interviews. No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.”

The Santa Fe New Mexican released photos of a distressed Baldwin taken on the set’s parking garage after the incident, claiming they were taken there.

According to the newspaper, after being questioned by detectives, the actor was observed in grief by a reporter.

In one shot, a guy appears to be doubled over, which is thought to be Baldwin.

A spokesman for Baldwin told PEOPLE magazine on the 21st of October, Thursday that “there was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.”

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” a spokesman from the production team told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation.”

The two were shot when a dummy handgun was discharged by 68-year-old Baldwin, who is the actor as well as the produced for the new film, which is about an unintentional killing, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office.

The event resulted in no arrests, and no charges have been brought, according to the agency.

There have been several mishaps on sets, but this one is particularly heartbreaking to hear.