Alexandra Daddario Is Engaged! Not With Zac Efron!

“Batwatch” was one of the hit films in 2017. Zac Efron, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Alexandra Daddario starred in the film. Zac and Alexandra are said to have had a short relationship. However, the two never confirmed that. Now the 35-year-old actress has got engaged, and her future is no stranger to Hollywood.

Alexandra Daddario Has Found Her Dream Man

Alexandra Daddario and 52-year-old film producer Andrew Form got engaged last week. She made the good news public on Instagram and wrote a small declaration of love: “The wonderful man. You deal with nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, and people with decency and compassion. You are a loving father, funny, hardworking, honest, self-reflective, sexy, loving, and empathetic.” Andrew directed the “The Purge” films and “A Quiet Place 2.” He and Alexandra have been a couple since 2020. Congratulations on the engagement, and we wish you only the best.

Alexandra Daddario: The Truth About Relationship With Zac Efron

Zac Efron’s love life has always been in the headlines since the days of his career in the High School Musical. The latter was linked with Vanessa Hudgens, but they decided to call off their relationship after 5 years. But Efron’s biggest dating mystery till the day is Alexandra Daddario. The pair was in 2017’s hit Baywatch, and since then, there have been rumors about the two having an affair off the screen. In mid-2017, the only topic on every person’s lips was the romance between Efron and Daddario.

In the promotions for Baywatch, the two were seen flirting with each other and also posted some adorable photos on social media. In 2018, TMZ reported that what looked like a potential couple was spotted walking with their dogs on the streets of Los Angeles. Later after a few months, Daddario stepped forward to comment on the rumors and stated that the two are just very good friends. Since July 2020, Efron has been dating Vanessa Valladares, but to the day, the relationship between Efron and Daddario remains a mystery for their fans.