Alexandra Daddario’s Secret Boyfriend: Who is the American Actress Dating With Nowadays?

Alexandra Anna Daddario is an American actress born on March 16, 1986, in New York City, United States. She completed her primary education from Professional Children School and secondary education from Brearley School. The star appeared in various film series and dramas named Percy Jackson film-series, Hall Pass, Texas Chainsaw 3D, San Andreas, Summer Quin in Baywatch; We Summon the Darkness. She also worked with several other television series.

Daddario started working when she was 16 years old. She first appeared as a victimized teen Laurie Lewis in the soap opera “All my Children”. She was the first cast in Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The lighting Thief as Annabeth Chase.

The love life of Alexandra Daddario:

The 35 years old actress made her official statement confirming her relationship with her new boyfriend. She posted a picture with her boyfriend on Instagram, making a kissing gesture with him.

The actress is dating Andrew Foam. The news got confirmed by seeing the caption of the picture she posted. The caption states “I Love You” from the side of Daddario.

Andrew Form is a successful producer who worked in the film industry. His famous movies which got recognized are Friday the 13th, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part-2, and The Purge Franchise War.

Andrew’s past relationship was with Jordana Brewster. Jordana Brewster is a successful actress who appeared in the famous movie series Fast and Furious. Jordana is the ex-wife of the producer; the couple has two children together, one seven years old and the other four years old. Jordana had also expressed her love for Marson on Instagram a few days later when she divorced her husband.

Alexander also had many relationships in the past, but all failed due to some other reason. The rumours also spread that Andrew & Alexander are engaged, but the news is still not confirmed.

Let’s pray for a happy life for the couple!