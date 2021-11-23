All About American Reunion – Cast, Explanation, Filming Location, Next Renewing and All! 

One of the most loved comedy shows of all time, American Reunion, directed by Jon Hurwitz, is the fourth installment of the theatrical series American Pie. If you’re a fan of the American Pie, you will enjoy this journey as this movie is as great and funny as the older ones. Written by Jon Hurwitz and Schlossberg, this is one explicit, beautiful and funny franchise which will stay with you for a very long time and one which you can tune in at any moment when you are feeling low.

What is the story of American Reunion?

The story follows the saga of Jim, Stifler, Michelle as they reunite for their school reunion with all their friends from high school after almost a decade after graduation. They recall their fun time back with ridiculous antics.

How have their lives changed, their relationships they’ve got into and much craziness and unlimited fun and laughter shapes the storyline of American Reunion.

What is the cast of American Reunion?

All the classic cast has returned to the show for the fourth installment, and fans are delighted. The entire cast fits into their roles so perfectly, it takes you back into nostalgia.

The cast includes a talented bunch of actors like Jason Biggs as Jim, Alyson Hannigon as Michelle, Chris Klien as Oz, Thomas Ian Nicholas as Kevin, Tara Reid as Vicky, Seann William Scott as Stifler, Mena Suvari as Heather and many more. The casting is done by Jake Scully.

Where is American Reunion filmed?

American Reunion is filmed on a budget of $50 million, in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. Although the film is based in Michigan, the filming is surprisingly done in Georgia. Other places where the film is shot includes Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Cummings, California and Woodruff in the United States of America among other locations.

Are there any plans for a new installment of the show?

It has been ten years since the last movie released, so are there any plans for a new movie? Back in 2012, a fifth installment of the franchise was talked about, by the makers but it never made it to the screens or went on floors.

Even the pandemic has disrupted schedules , so making any announcement officially is a bit risky. If it is in talks about the making,it could possibly see light up screens by 2022 or early 2023.

Where can you watch American Reunion?

American Reunion all episodes are streaming on Amazon Prime.