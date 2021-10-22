Amazon India to Hike The Price of Prime Membership

The monthly and quarterly fees for Prime subscription, which provides customers with access to Amazon Prime Video as well as one-day deliveries on millions of products on the e-commerce site, are also being raised.

Amazon’s Say Over The Hike In Price

Amazon is poised to raise the yearly membership fee for its Prime program in India by 50 percent to ₹1499/-

An Amazon spokesperson stated, “The price of Prime memberships in IN (India) is being revised from Rs 999 to Rs 1,499 (annual plan), Rs 329 to Rs 459 (3-month plan), and Rs 129 to Rs 179 (monthly plan).”

According to the spokesman, the price of a premium membership in India will be increasing very soon, and the business will disclose the precise date of the price adjustment at a later time.

He further added, “Since the launch 5 years ago in India, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers.”

Prime One-Day Delivery is accessible on millions of goods and Prime Video provides unrestricted access to movies, TV programs, and Prime Originals in ten languages.

Subscribers also have ad-free accessibility to Amazon Music’s 70 million tracks, unlimited access to a diverse carousel of numerous books with Amazon Reading, and Amazon Early Access to sales, new product debuts, and Lightning Discounts, as well as the availability of global shopping events like Prime Day.

Consumption of content has increased dramatically in recent years, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

Subscriber numbers have increased significantly on OTT services such as Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5. In India, Amazon Prime Video has already been expanding its content offering.

Furthermore, the company has recently announced the arrival of Prime Video Channels in India, a platform that unites together content providers such as discovery+, Lionsgate Play, and Eros Now under one roof.

Prime Video Channels would act as a mediator, allowing Prime members in India to purchase add-on memberships to (over-the-top) OTT providers and watch their content via the Amazon Prime Video website and app.

