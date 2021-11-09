Angelina Jolie Speaks Over ‘Eternals’ LGBTQ+ Controversy

In early November, some new characters debuted in various countries in the latest Marvel movie, titled Eternals, even with Angelina Jolie in the cast. The film was generally very popular, despite numerous attempts by critics to boycott it.

The latter, even before the release, expressed itself in a highly negative way through Rotten Tomatoes. The reason is only one: the “too much” inclusiveness of the story, in which, for example, we can find two gay characters married and with family, Phastos and Ben.

This aspect, in particular, has led some Middle Eastern countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, to make the decision not to screen the film. Marvel, in fact, has chosen not to censor certain scenes, following the will of the director Chloe Zhao. We are talking about areas where homosexuality and everything related to the LGBTQ + community are considered crimes that affect society and traditions.

Angelina Jolie Steps Forward To Support The Film And Studio

Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena on Eternals, praised Marvel for keeping the point, further supporting the strong message of inclusiveness already launched by the film. During a recent interview, the actress said:

“I’m sorry for that audience. And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes. I do not understand how it is possible to still live today in a world where there are people who do not consider the family that Phastos has, the beauty of that relationship and that love. The fact that anyone who feels annoyed, threatened, disapproves or appreciates is a symptom of ignorance.”

The decision to include the first openly gay superhero in history dates back well before Chloe Zhao joined the project.

The film Eternals with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan is available in cinemas from 5 November.