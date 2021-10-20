Apple AirPods 3 Price, Features, Battery Life and More

New Apple AirPods 3 have arrived. The AirPods 3 finally came, after years of anticipation, with a slew of new features that enable them to compete with the finest true wireless earbuds in the market.

The latest AirPods 3, which picks up right where the previous 2019 AirPods got off, were unveiled during Apple’s Unleashed event, along with new colors for the Apple M1 Pro, Apple HomePod mini, and M1 Max, MacBook Pro 16, and MacBook Pro 14.

AirPods 3 Features

Adaptive EQ, support for Spatial Audio featuring dynamic head tracking, as well as a better battery life over their predecessors are among the additional features.

The AirPods 3rd generation sounds much better than that of the 2019 AirPods, owing to the custom-built driver engineered to reduce distortions.

However, whether it’ll be capable of competing with class leaders such as the Sony WF-1000XM4 needs to be seen.

AirPods 3 Price

You will not have to wait for too long to find out about the new release for yourself, thankfully.

The third-generation AirPods are available for presale now (with an official launch of October 26), and cost $179 / £169 / AU$279 – in the meantime, the 2019 AirPods are granted a fixed price drop, so you can still buy the previous buds if you like.

The Apple AirPods 3 (2021) may be preordered for $179 / £169 / AU$279 at the Apple Store. They will be available in stores as well as online from the 26th of October.

At first sight, it appears to be more expensive than the second-generation AirPods, which cost $159 / £159 / AU$249 with a regular charging case as well as $199 / £199 / AU$319 with a charger when they were released in 2019.

AirPods 3rd Generation Design

With a complete white minimalist design, projecting stems, and softly curved contours, the AirPods 3 don’t stray farther from prior AirPods models.

However, it appears that the AirPods (3rd generation) appearance is more influenced by the aesthetic of the AirPods Pro than it is by the second-generation AirPods.

Smaller stems having touch-capacitive force sensors, similar to those found on the AirPods Pro, have replaced the large, protruding stems which rendered the 2019 AirPods so immediately recognized. You may also receive calls by squeezing the stem.

New AirPods 3’s housings have also altered, having a more sleek appearance. IPX4 resistance to water and sweat is yet another big feature for the third-generation AirPods, so you’ll be able to get them while exercising without fretting about sweat.

The AirPods 3 have the same water-resistant certification as the AirPods Pro. While they will not be as durable as racing headphones with IP67 classifications, they should be good enough for everyday activity.

