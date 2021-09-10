Apple Event 2021: What Products to Expect?

The next Apple Event is set to take place in 2021, and the news is now OFFICIALLY official. Invitations have been sent out for a “California streaming” event on September 14 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The next iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, and AirPods 3 are expected to be unveiled. Apple broke its top launches into a series of virtual keynotes last year, and while we’re still expecting additional Apple events before the end of the year, the September episode will be the one that most people are interested in. This event, like previous Apple events, will be virtual, televised from Apple Park.

This year, Apple has already conducted two virtual keynotes: the Spring Loaded event, which featured Apple AirTag key finders and the colorful Apple iMac 2021, and WWDC 2021, which took place in June. Following its September presentation, Apple could announce further rumoured items such as the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021, MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021, and iPad mini 6 in October or November (or both).

Apple fans should expect some exciting times in the coming months as a result of the influx of new devices. But, because there’s a lot to remember, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know about the remaining Apple Event 2021 plans below.

The Apple Event will begin at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on September 14. From Apple Park, an unique Apple event will be televised. Apple’s presentation will be streamed live on Apple.com, according to the company.

The Apple event is also expected to be streamed on YouTube, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.

Apple Event September 2021: What to Expect?

Here are some of the products that we can expect Apple to Launch on 14th September.

iPhone 13

The next iPhone is Apple’s most anticipated announcement in 2021. We have a very decent idea of what to expect from the iPhone 13 lineup thanks to multiple stories and leaks. We anticipate four iPhone 13 variants will be released in the identical iPhone 12 sizes. All four models are expected to have a smaller notch, a quicker A15 Bionic CPU, larger batteries, and greater 5G connectivity.

Models of the iPhone 13 Pro might also get an always-on display, dynamic 120Hz refresh rates, and a better ultrawide lens. There are a few more strange rumours going around. While in-screen TouchID is said to be off the table, Apple is said to be testing new Face ID technology that works with masks, making it easier for consumers to unlock their iPhones when part of their face is hidden.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch 7 is expected to be the most advanced Apple Watch yet. Although there haven’t been as many intriguing Apple Watch 7 leaks as there have been for the iPhone 13, we do know of some potential changes.

To begin with, the Apple Watch could be getting its most significant overhaul in years. The curved screen chassis will be gone, according to many sources, and the Apple Watch 7 will have flat sides to better match the iPhone’s design language. The Apple Watch 7’s display will also be flat, and a “new lamination method” that raises the watch’s display closer to the top cover could help.

Another report from Weibo claims that the Apple Watch 7 will be available in two new bigger sizes: 41mm and 45mm. This would be larger than the Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE’s 40mm and 44mm sizes. The larger sizes, combined with a new double-sided S7 processor, may eventually provide an improvement in battery life.

The Apple Watch 7 appears to be the most likely of the devices indicated here to be pushed back to a later Apple product event. According to a source, the Apple Watch 7 could be delayed due to manufacturing issues, leaving it unclear when the company would showcase and ship its next wearable.

AirPods 3

Finally, the AirPods 3 are expected to be released in September. Apple may cement its claim to the best wireless headphones around with a redesign of its entry-level earbuds, following the success of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

The AirPods 3 are said to have gone into commercial production in August, while current-generation AirPods are being phased out. However, with the rise of counterfeit AirPods, it’s difficult to know whether additional leaks are true. According to some sources, the latest model would resemble the AirPods Pro sans the eartips, while others claim the AirPods 3 will have flexible ear tips.

The most of the important aspects The AirPods 3 are expected to be included in the iOS 15 upgrade. To create a more dramatic experience, the buds could enable Dolby Atmos and spatial audio. Automatic switching, Headphones Accommodation for boosting quiet noises and frequency changes, and Hearing Health, which has been improved to deliver notifications while listening to music that is too loud, are all features we’d anticipate.

Conclusion

So basically that is all the information we have on the upcoming event. The event may surprise us with some unexpected launces too. So stay tuned for more!

