Arcane: League of Legends Netflix Show Dethrones Squid Game From The Top!

To the delight of League of Legends fans, Netflix has just unveiled the first three episodes of the game-inspired series Arcane. In just three days, she passed Squid Game.

Arcane Succeeds On Netflix

Two years ago, on the 10th anniversary of the video game, the developers of League of Legends announced the huge news.

They’re preparing a serial adaptation of the most popular MOBA in history. To the delight of players, the first episodes of Arcane have just been released on Netflix.

Yes, you did hear it. Released on November 6, 2021, they then aroused a real craze. And for a good reason. The show brings together a vast community across the world. The first episode was also broadcast on Twitch exclusively.

It then brought together nearly 2 million Internet users. It’s enormous, on Netflix, the series produced by Riot Games thus stands out as the most-watched at the moment. Moreover, the show is currently the highest-rated original of Netflix on IMDb.

Squid Game Pushed To The Second Position

Squid Game is a nine-episode Korean production directed by Hwang Dong-hyeok. Broadcast from September 17, 2021, on Netflix, the series quickly gets everyone to agree.

It reinvents a prevalent genre, the Battle Royal. This term comes from the Japanese film by Kinji Fukasaku, released in 2000. The creation of the most popular screenwriter features a group of 456 highly indebted individuals who agree to participate in a game.

They do not know the rules but are seduced by the enormous sum of money promised to the winner. Every day for a week, they take part in a childish ordeal, but with a fatal outcome. Squid Game established itself as the most viewed series in almost 100 countries for nearly two months. But Arcane has finally dethroned the Korean survival drama.