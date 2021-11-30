Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2: Official Release Date Revealed!

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2: When it was revealed that Attack on Titan. It has been airing since 2013, will cease after the current fourth season. Many of the show’s die-hard fans were devastated.

Here’s all you need to know about the second half of the last season of Attack on Titan. According to some interesting new information we have learned concerning the second half of the final season. This last is known as Danzai – which may be translated as Sentencing or Judgment. It wraps off the iconic anime’s run.

A release date for Attack on Titan’s last season two-part episode

The final season will launch on January 9, 2022, following months and months of rumors and conjecture. The news was revealed as part of a teaser trailer that aired in Japan on October 25, 2021. We already knew the anime would return “this winter” with episode 76, and we now know the opening episode will be named Danzai, thanks to an early teaser trailer for part two.

Crunchyroll and Funimation will make the final season available to UK viewers when it airs in Japan. ‘Season four, part one began on December 6, 2020, and ended on March 29, 2021.

Cast list for the last season of Attack on Titan

Yuki Kaji will return to complete Eren Jaeger’s trip if you listen to the show in Japanese. Yui Ishikawa, Marina Inoue Hosoy, and Takehito Koyasu will also appear in the series.

Bryce Papenbrook will provide one final performance as Eren Jaeger in the English dub. Mikasa Ackerman will be spoken by Trina Nishimura, with Armin Arlert being played by Josh Grelle, Reiner Braum being played by Robert McCollum, and Zeke Jaeger being played by Jason Liebrecht.

When will the final Attack on Titan episode air?

It is unclear when it will conclude, but it is expected that the series finale will not premiere until approximately April 2022, depending on how many episodes there are in part two. A brief but charming preview was published following the finish of part one, and the emotive piano music implies that it will be a sad one.