Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Complete Cast Revealed, What Will Happen Next?

Netflix is adding another cast member to the live-action series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” cast. Find out who will take on the role of Fire Lord Ozai here.

The animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” comes to the Netflix streaming service as a live-action adaptation. A release date has not yet been revealed, and we expect a premiere in autumn 2022.

The Netflix adaptation of the popular animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is taking shape. Live-action implementation has been in the planning stage since 2018, and the series makers have now announced a new actor for the series.

Is There A Release Date For Avatar: The Last Airbender?

There is currently no official start date for the series. If “Avatar: The Last Airbender” goes into production soon, a start for autumn 2022 cannot be ruled out.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender”: Who Is In The Cast

Netflix announced that the casting of the protagonists for “Avatar: The Last Airbender” has been completed. Thus, the 11-year-old young actor Gordon Cormier will take on the role of the title hero Aang, the future Avatar. Kiawentiio plays the role of Katara. Together with her brother Sokka, portrayed by Ian Ousley, they had a fateful encounter with Aang in the ice cream in the animated series.

Her opponent Zuko is played by Dallas Liu.Zuko is initially obsessed with finding the Avatar to restore his honour to his father, the Fire Nation ruler, and reverse his exile.

In the role of Fire Lord Ozai, Zuko and Azula’s bossy father, we see Daniel Dae Kim. The actor confirmed this on Instagram.

Some fan favourites have not yet been cast but are sure to find their way into the series. Because what would an “Avatar” series be without Zuko’s level-headed Uncle Iroh and the sarcastic earthbender Toph?

“Avatar: The Last Airbender”: What Is The Plot

What exactly awaits you in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is not yet clear. But it can be assumed that the plot of the animated series “Avatar: The Lord of the Elements” will also be adapted.

The world of “Avatar” is at war. The Fire Nation wants to expand its power and take control of more areas. Previously, the Avatar, a master of the four elements, was responsible for keeping the powers in balance. But one day, the reincarnation of the Avatar, a young air nomad, suddenly disappeared.

Thus the Fire Lord, a powerful firebender, saw his chance to rule over the other nations. Even if the earthbenders of the Earth Kingdom were able to resist the Fire Lord for a long time, they were also threatened. When the Fire Nation attacks the Southern Water Tribe, Katara and Sokka’s village offered little resistance. Even when fleeing, they encounter a figure trapped in the ice.

The siblings and the flying bison rescued from the ice are Aang, the last survivor of the aerial nomads. The Avatar. However, Aang only masters air bending. So the unequal team on Bison Appa embarks on the long journey so that Aang also learns to master the other elements. This is the only way he can stop Fire Lord Ozai. His disgraced son Zuko is always on his heels.