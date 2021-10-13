BCCI Unveils Team India’s New Jersey for T20 World Cup 2021

The Indian cricket team’s latest jersey for approaching T20 World Cup had been revealed on the 13th of October, Wednesday, just a few days before the nation kicks off to strive for a much-anticipated clash against nemesis Pakistan in Dubai.

The entire tournament will be taking place in the UAE and Oman right from the 17th of October to the 14th of November.

MPL Sports, the authoritative kit funder of the Indian men’s, women’s, and Under-19 teams, introduced its new jersey, labeled the ‘Billion Cheers Jersey,’ which was in actuality, inspired by fans.

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.

The new kit maintains the much-liked dark blue pattern that was introduced in December 2020, replacing the old navy blue pattern.

All through India’s tour of Australia, the Indian team wore a kit that looked remarkably like India’s 1992 World Cup jersey, with blue, red, green, and white stripes.

The ICC had released the T20 World Cup hymn, formed by Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi in September 2021.

The hymn is in animated form, displaying young fans from all over the world hooked to T20 cricket.

It features a cartoon avatar of India captain Virat Kohli, who is united with West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Fans all over the world can now get their hands on the latest Team India official fan jersey by visiting the MPL Sports website. Price varies from $1799 to $2299, with an official India fan cap costing approximately $899.

Schedule for India T20 World Cup Matches

India vs Pakistan – October 24, Dubai at 7:30 PM India vs New Zealand – October 31, Dubai at 7:30 PM India vs Afghanistan – November 3, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM India vs B1 (Qualifier from Group B) – November 5, Dubai at 7:30 PM India vs A2 (Qualifier from Group A) – November 8, Dubai at 7:30 PM

Players who can replace Virat Kohli as the Captain

Virat Kohli had declared that he will be stepping down as the T20I captain of the Indian cricket team following the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Kohli stated that he wishes to relieve himself of some burden.

According to sources, Kohli desires to focus more on his batting, which is why he made this critical decision. Below are the three players who could very well replace Virat Kohli as India’s upcoming captain.

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the top pick to replace Kohli as T20I captain. Rohit Sharma, like Kohli, is a stunning batsman in all three formats.

Rohit Sharma has extensive global experience and an impressive track record as the captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Our very favorite batsman had also directed the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, more than any other team.

2. KL Rahul

If the selection committee wishes to go with a relatively young player to replace Virat Kohli as T20I captain, KL Rahul is a pretty good option.

KL Rahul is currently in fantastic form. During an August Test against England, he struck a century.

He has also performed impressively for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021. He presently wears the orange cap and has had several match-winning hits for the team.

3. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is yet another player who could take the place as captain in T20Is. He is a rising star who has managed to earn a guaranteed place in the Indian team thanks to his outstanding batting as well as wicket-keeping abilities.

Pant has made a name for himself in all three formats of world cricket in 2021. The batsman was also made captain of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 and he performed admirably. He already has demonstrated that he possesses some leadership abilities.

