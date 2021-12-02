Although season 5 of Money Heist is coming to an end this week, the show is the universe will continue. During a fan event in Madrid on Tuesday, Money Heist star Pedro Alonso confirmed his character Berlin/Andrés and elder brother to The Professor/ Sergio Marquina (Alvaro Morte). They will be the focus of a spin-off origin series. Netflix will air a spin-off series of Money Heist Berlin in 2023. López, two of lex Pina’s regular colleagues, will also be engaged.

At the Money Heist fan event in Madrid on Tuesday, Alonso stated, “It is a remarkable occasion since it marks the conclusion.” Jess Colmenar and I recently discussed the fact that “we now step without expectations.” ” Every twist and turn will be given to the series by [Money Heist’s] authors. The load and the prison [that comes with the obligation of creating a spin-off series based on such a famous show] are real. This beautiful spirit has given me optimism that we will have the guts to try something new and risk it all once more.

Berlin Gets Money Heist Spin-Off! When Will It Release?

The Witcher and Money Heist Are Just a Few of the Titles You Can Watch on Netflix in December. It is terrific news for fans of Money Heist. Since it will come from the world and an origin narrative for a character who died relatively early in the Spanish series’ five-season run. Berlin was terminally sick from the beginning. It will be fascinating to watch how the series treats Alonso and Pina in the Netflix video. The Phenomenon described Berlin as a racist, sexist, disgusting, and sociopathic individual. One critical Money Heist sequence sees Berlin sexually assault one of the hostages he is holding, reports Variety.

“Volume 2” of the fifth season of Money Heist premieres Friday, December 3. Netflix plans to release a spin-off series based on the Money Heist Berlin in 2023 under an unspecified title. As of this writing, it is the only of that has been officially revealed.

