Top 10 Must Watch Eva Mendes Movies

Eva Mendes is an American actress with Cuban ancestry who has been dubbed the “black beauty” of Hollywood. Eva has successfully established her way in an all-white Hollywood community despite her dusky complexion, thanks to her hard work and one-of-a-kind acting skills.

She began her acting career in B-grade films before starring with great performers such as Nicolas Cage, Denzel Washington, and Paul Walker in the 2001 thriller “Training Day.” She married fellow co-star Ryan Gosling in 2011 and they have two children together. Here we have prepared a list of the top ten Eva Mendes movies.

Top 10 Eva Mendes Movies

Ghost Rider

In exchange for his father’s life, Johnny Blaze, a bike racer, sold his soul to the Devil. The Devil, on the other hand, duped Johnny and took everything from him, including his love, Roxanne. Johnny encounters Roxanne again years after being marked by the Devil, reigniting the spark of love that once existed between them. However, the Devil, in order to gain control of the underworld, unleashes Ghost Rider, the monster that has been hiding inside Johhny. Who will emerge victorious in this conflict between good and evil?

2. 2 Fast 2 Furious

Brian O’ Conner, a former LAPD policeman, is investigating businessman Verone for drug dealing and money laundering. To break into Verone’s criminal enterprise, he enlists the help of his ex-con pal Roman. Brian’s predicament becomes even more complicated when he falls for Monica Fuentes, Verone’s girlfriend. What will the unusual squad of ex-cops and ex-cons do when the drug lord comes after them with nothing to gain but a gorgeous dame and everything to lose?

3. Out of Time

Matt Whitlock, a small-town Florida police chief, is way out of his depth. He’s lost his way since separating from his wife Alex, a Miami police detective. Despite being a good cop, he is obliged to take money from evidence to help his love Ann pay for her cancer treatment. When what appeared to be a simple idea evolves into a larger scandal against Matt, things spiral out of control.

With Alex attempting to gather evidence against his ex-husband and Matt attempting to track down the person who is attempting to frame him for two murders, this film will take you on a roller coaster of action, tension, and thrills. Eva Mendes’ performance in this film is one to watch, as seen by her ability to hold her own against an actor of Denzel Washington’s skill.

4. The Place Beyond the Pines

Luke is a stunt racer who abandons his perilous lifestyle in order to pursue Romina, his long-time love interest. Luke begins robbing banks to support his lovely wife and newborn son, and he does so successfully thanks to his riding abilities. When an ambitious cop named Avery crosses the stunt rider’s path, Ryan is apprehended and brutally murdered. When Avery’s and Ryan’s sons become friends and are jailed on a drug charge fifteen years later, Avery understands how the past has come back to haunt him. When Ryan’s son, Jason, discovers the truth about Avery, he returns to learn the truth and seek vengeance for his father’s death.

5. Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

Terrence, once an honest and dedicated cop, has become addicted to pills and cocaine as a result of an accident during Hurricane Katrina. Terrence, who used to be a petty sergeant, now lives a lavish life with his prostitute girlfriend Frankie. When his honesty is called into question by a homicide investigation, everything changes. Surrounded by a slew of personal and professional issues, including bankruptcy, Terrence must choose between capturing the killers and becoming a “bad lieutenant” for the forces of evil. Despite its lack of box office success, Eva Mendes considers this film to be a watershed moment in her acting career.

6. Hitch

Are you fed up with your current situation? We can’t seem to keep our life partner? Have you ever chased your love away because you didn’t have any game? Don’t worry, for Hitch is on his way. Alex Hitch is a Love Consultant who helps people improve their love lives by making little – and sometimes large – changes. When he meets Albert Brennaman, though, he admits defeat right away. Albert is head over heels in love with one girl who is completely out of his league: Allegra Cole. Albert has a pure heart but a slew of foolish and clumsy behaviours sprinkled throughout his physique. Can Hitch, the love magician, make Allegra love Albert while dealing with his own love tragedy with the sceptical reporter Sara?

7. We Own the Night

Eva Mendes appears to enjoy playing the bad girl, or at least the bad guy’s lover. This film is about two brothers who have chosen to live a completely different life in New York City, and it puts the claimed strong links of family to the test. NYPD Chief Burt Grusinsky and his son, Captain Joseph Grusinsky, are on a mission to apprehend Vadim, a prominent Russian drug kingpin. They’ll need Bobby Green, Joe’s brother, to aid them with this. Bobby, together with his fiancée Amada, operates a luxurious nightclub in a prime New York location and has little interest in his family’s fruitless aim. When Joe and his father raid Bobby’s club to apprehend Vadim, Bobby becomes entangled in a web of crime, deception, and drugs, putting his relationship with Amada to the test.

8. Training Day

Denzel Washington plays Alonzo Harris, a tough and corrupt LAPD Narc who takes an unusual solution to the drug problem by smoking them up. Strange, huh? Rookie cop Jake Hoyt is assigned to Alonzo as his partner on his first day on the job. Jake believes as the day progresses that Alonzo is strongly tied to the drug mafia and that he might be set up. Eva Mendes rose to prominence in Hollywood after starring as Alonzo’s mistress Sara in this film. Eva’s powerful and mature acting performance was praised by both the directors and the audience.

9. The Other Guys

Allen and Terry are two discredited New York City police officers who can’t seem to get anything right when it comes to policing. When their idols inexplicably die, the not-so-dynamic duo embarks on an investigation that leads them to a real estate swindle involving the theft of millions from the NYPD pension fund. While coping with their family issues, the pair must gather proof against Ershon, the man behind it all. In the part of Allen’s girlfriend, Eva Mendes provides much-needed comic relief to this action thriller.

10. Girl in Progress

Girl in Progress, a coming-of-age film starring Eva Mendes and Cierra Ramirez, is a roller coaster of love, emotions, and heartache. Ansiedad, 14, is fed up with caring for her single mother Sara and chooses to act like a grownup by fleeing to New York. But first, she must fulfil three requirements: be a decent girl, gain popularity at school, and lose her virginity. Every unsuccessful duty pushes Ansie closer to the harsh facts of life, as she is humiliated in front of the entire school and finds herself alone. Grace now has the task of dealing with her daughter’s disastrous work while also striving to mend their relationship.

