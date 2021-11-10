The year-end is near major festivals of the year are approaching. The fun time is approaching and it’s necessary to schedule your entertainment department for the year-end. You should have something to talk about while sitting at the Thanksgiving table. But don’t worry Netflix and we all have got your back. We have gathered full information for your entertainment.

Netflix is coming with quality movies this November which will cover a wide range of genres, a lot of mysterious movies and they all will reach your satisfaction level. The chill weather is also around spending those long nights watching amazing movies with Netflix.

This article will be the perfect guide for you all. The detailed list of Best Netflix movies in November 2021 is mentioned below. Keep on scrolling for detailed information.

A Boy Called Christmas

Christmas is around the corner and this is the most happening time of the year. So are you ready for a heart-melting gift from Netflix? A Boy Called Christmas is written by OI Parker, Gil Kenan who is also the director of the movie. The movie will take you on the emotional ride of tears. Here Henry Lawful will play the role of Nikolas. It will tell a new, fantasy taken on the original story of “ Father Christmas,”

A Cop Movie

Alonso Ruizpalacios with Monica Del and Raul Briones in the movie has directed an. unprecedentedly, a provocative documentary about the police. A Cop Movie blends a lot of things which say about the police culture in our system. It had used more traditionally fictional devices and also told about the loopholes and if a person can work on it or not.

Bruised

Bruised is a sports picture directed by Halle Berry. Berry is also a member of the cast who decides to return for one last face-to-face fight against an opponent as her son returns to her life. Berry has always performed well on screen as well as off-screen. We all are excited to see how directional voice follows suit.

Red Notice

Three blockbuster stars on the same platform Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds will be soon seen on the screen in the movie Red Notice. The unique trio will soon bag the world’s most wanted criminals. Gal and Ryan will play the role of rival criminals. This is going to be an action heist comedy film for all the viewers.

Procession

The movie is directed by Robert Greene and he aims to give victims a voice. The story revolves around six men who were sexually abused in their childhood by Catholic priests. The main character of the movie works with therapists and filmmakers to try and reclaim their humanity, stories, and experiences while doubting all these things will hurt them only in return. Doubting if they will ever find mental peace. Six of them want healing in their life. They actually want to showcase their story to the world.

Conclusion

November is going to be an entertaining month for you all. Use the above-mentioned list as a guide. We will keep updating this list with new shows and movies in the upcoming months.