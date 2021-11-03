Big Bang Theory season 12 will be the Final Season?

Big Bang Theory season 12 came to an end in 2019. But it might have been a far better finish for the show had it not been for the season 12 finale. The iconic CBS drama ended its run in 2019 after more than a decade.

In light of the show has continual strong ratings. Many were surprised to learn that The Big Bang Theory had been cancelled. CBS was considering extending the program its run for at least one more season before officially being cancelled.

Why was Big Bang Theory season 12 in hault?

This program’s demise was due to Jim Parsons’s choice to leave. Like Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Cooper is one of just two original characters to make it onto The Big Bang Theory. It was necessary to alter the sitcom’s pilot when studio officials gave it a less than perfect reception.

Chuck Lorre and the rest of the cast agreed to end the program rather than risk having an incomplete ensemble for season 13. And this led to the addition of Penny, Howard Wolowitz and Raj Koothrappali, played by Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar. Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) were later upgraded to series regulars. Thus filling out the Pasadena group.

Big Bang Theory Plot

To everyone’s surprise, The Big Bang Theory managed to produce an emotionally fulfilling conclusion. However, several plots and pacing flaws in the show are the final years. It did not seem like the end of an era because there was no major life-changing event. A few days after winning the Nobel Prize in Physics, Amy and Sheldon announced that they were expecting their first child. Penny and Howard, meantime, announced that they were also expecting a child.

Big Bang Theory’s last season was abysmal because so much of it was devoted to the Coopers. Whether it was their personal or professional storylines, that other ensemble members felt like a footnote.

They were either hasty or insignificant in comparison to Sheldon and Amy’s tales. The Big Bang Theory plot may have been more evenly distributed if season 13 had been produced. After all, Amy and Sheldon’s Nobel attempt was the focus of the finale. But the narrative lagged and featured unneeded twists and turns.

It would be easier for the next season to focus on developing the other characters’ arcs because the significant arc of season 12 has already been completed.