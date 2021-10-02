Bigg Boss 15: Full List of Contestants and What to Expect?

Contestants from all walks of life compete in the Salman Khan hosted show.

The 15th season of Bigg Boss is about to begin on television. The reality show is one of the most talked-about on television, and we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know as the new season approaches.

Salman Khan announced his comeback as Bigg Boss host during the Bigg Boss OTT finale earlier in September. The show will premiere on October 2nd, according to the actor in a teaser video. Several contestants have been confirmed as part of the reality show since the announcement.

Bigg Boss Season 15

The show’s jungle theme has already created a stir. The house has been designed to fit the new concept. Many celebrities, like Shefali Jariwala, have voiced their enthusiasm for the new theme, which is quite “hatke” in comparison to prior seasons.

The reality show will air for the first time on October 2 at 9.30 p.m. Salman Khan will eventually disclose and introduce all of the candidates to the audience.

Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9.30 p.m. this time (unlike 9 pm earlier). The episodes will begin airing at 10.30 p.m. on weekdays.

Bigg Boss 15 is expected to last for another five months. Only after the success of Bigg Boss 13 have the producers decided to lengthen the seasons in order to capitalize on the increased audience.

Bigg Boss 15: Full List of Contestants

Around 13 superstars from the worlds of music, television, and cinema have confirmed their participation.

The following is a list of contestants:

Pratik Sehajpal

The first contestant to confirm his participation was Pratik Sehajpal. Pratik opted to choose the straight ticket to the Bigg Boss 15 house over competing for the winner’s trophy in the Bigg Boss OTT finale.

Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhat was one of the Bigg Boss OTT finalists. The choreographer finished second in the reality show. He announced shortly after the finale that he will be competing in Bigg Boss 15.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty, the second runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT, is also set to feature on Bigg Boss 15. She previously competed in Bigg Boss 3 but had to leave the show halfway through to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding to Raj Kundra.

Sahil Shroff

Sahil Shroff has appeared in a number of Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2: The King Returns and Farhan Akhtar’s Shaadi Ke Side Effort.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, who played Ragini Maheshwari in the show Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, is set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house this year. This isn’t the first time she’s appeared on a reality show. She competed on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as a participant.

Karan Kundrra

This year’s show will feature popular small-screen actor Karan Kundrra. His participation was revealed in a promo released earlier this week, in which he was labeled as “haseeno ka chaheeta superstar”.

Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz, Asim Riaz’s brother, is competing for the Bigg Boss title. Umar confirmed his participation in a promotional video.

Akasa Singh

With the addition of Akasa Singh to Bigg Boss 15, the show now includes a musical element. The vocalist, who began her career with India’s Raw Star, has performed a number of well-known songs. Kheech Meri Photo, Naagin, Thug Ranjha, and Naiyyo, along with Raftaar, are among them.

Donal Bisht

Bigg Boss 15 will also feature television actor Donal Bisht. She is well known for her roles in Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Ek Deewaana Tha. In Dil To Happy Hai Ji, she had also replaced Jasmin Bhasin.

Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal is well known for his roles in MTV Splitsvilla and Roadies. He also starred in the television show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Miesha Iyer:

Miesha Iyer is set to feature in the show, resulting in a mini Ace of Space reunion. According to reports, she and Pratik Sehajpal had a falling out in Ace of Space.

A few celebrities are also expected to join. Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian, and Vidhi Pandya are among them.

Meanwhile, singer Afsana Khan had initially agreed to participate in Bigg Boss 15 but then pulled out. She declined to participate in the reality show owing to health concerns. Raqesh Bapat was also offered the show, but he has since said that he would not take part.

Who do you think will win this season? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

