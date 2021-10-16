Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Online and Missed Call Number

Bigg Boss, the much-anticipated Marathi edition of the reality program, has resurfaced this year with a fresh season as well as a new group of competitors. On the 19th of September, the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi began. Bigg Boss 3 Marathi returns with Mahesh Manjrekar as the presenter.

The 4th week of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 begins with a fresh theme, ‘BB College.’ The housemates were given a one-of-a-kind nomination assignment known as ‘Safar Kara Mastine.’ The task did, however, give the roommates a collegiate mood and a sense of a Goa vacation.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nomination And Elimination

In this week 4 of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, eight contenders were nominated for removal after the voting procedure. Let’s take a glance at the competitors who have been nominated as well as the voting procedure to rescue your beloved Mahesh Manjrekar housemates.

Sneha Wagh

Vikas Patil

Vishhal Nikam

Meenal Shah

Sonali Patil

Surekha Kudachi

Santosh Chaudhary

Trupti Desai

So now it’s up to the audience and supporters to give their votes for their favorite contestant and rescue them from being eliminated this week.

If you’re interested in learning more about the voting procedure for Bigg Boss Marathi 3, keep reading. We’ll go through the process in depth so you can rescue your favorite contender from elimination.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 All Contestants

Sonali Patil – A television actress and model.

Vishhal Nikam – A television actor and model.

Mira Jagannath – A television actress.

Sneha Wagh – A television actress.

Utkarsh Shinde – A doctor and singer.

Trupti Desai – A women’s social activist.

Avishkar Darwhekar – A film and television actor.

Gayatri Datar – A television actress.

Vikas Patil – A television actor.

Surekha Kudachi – A television actress and dancer.

Shivlila Patil – Kirtankar

Jay Dudhane – A reality television actor and entrepreneur

Meenal Shah – A television actor and model

Akshay Waghmare – A film and television actor.

Santosh Choudhari – A singer.

Adish Vaidya – A television actor. (Wild Card Entry)

Akshay Waghmare got removed in the third week.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process

There are two ways to give your vote to the contestants that have been nominated. The first is through Voot, while the second is through a missed call.

You may vote here as well, either through the Voot app or directly through the Voot website.

How can I vote online using the Voot app?

Get the Voot App from the Play Store (for Android phones) or the App Store (for iOS phones) (for iPhones). Then you must create an account on the app simply by giving information such as your email address, phone number, or even your social network handle (Facebook/Twitter). After you’ve created an account, go to the ‘Voot, Play, & Win’ area. There, select ‘Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now’ from the drop-down menu. All of the competitors that have been nominated have their pictures on the app. Cast your vote for the person you wish to rescue from eviction by clicking on their image. After you’ve made your choice, click the SUBMIT button.

How can you vote on the Voot website?

Visit www.voot.com to cast your vote this way. Then you must either complete a voting form or join up using a fast approach utilizing your Google or Facebook account. Look up Bigg Boss Marathi. The photographs of the nominated roommates may be found here. Choose your favorite competitor and vote to keep him or her from being eliminated.

Missed Call Voting for Bigg Boss Marathi 3

A simple missed call may likewise be used to cast a vote. A unique cellphone number is given to each competitor. To give your vote, just ring the number of your favorite contender One missed call would be counted as one vote, while the remaining calls if dialed, from the same number, will be regarded as null and invalid.

Now that we’ve discussed everything here, make sure to save your favorite contestant from getting eliminated.

