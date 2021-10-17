Monday, October 18, 2021
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: Who Will Be Eliminated This Week?

By Tavleena
The second week of Bigg Boss Season 5 Tamil proceeds with an intense and intriguing note. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5’s 1st nominations task sparked the creation of tactics and groups among the participants.

The contestants would be surprised by the vote results of Bigg Boss Season 5 Tamil for the 2nd week’s elimination.

The public finds it difficult to put their vote for their favorite contestants with practically the whole Bigg Boss 5 Tamil house under nominations. The candidates with the lowest coverage or a bad alliance are likely to be voted out.

Nevertheless, the unofficial vote results for elimination week 2 are now uncertain. For Bigg Boss Tamil’s first official elimination, 15 competitors have been nominated.

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations List Week 2

  • Isaivani
  • Nadia Chang
  • Priyanka Deshpande
  • Abhishek Raja
  • Imman Annachi
  • Madhumitha
  • Akshara Reddy
  • Abhinay Vaddi
  • City
  • Niroop Nandakumar
  • Iykki
  • Suruthi
  • Chinna Ponnu
  • Raju
  • Varun

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Results Week 2 – 17th October

  • Priyanka Deshpande – 18% vote share
  • Raju – 12% vote share
  • Akshara Reddy – 11% vote share
  • Niroop Nandakumar – 8% vote share
  • Nadia Chang – 8% vote share
  • Imman Annachi – 6% vote share
  • Abhinay Vaddi – 6% vote share
  • Varun- 6% vote share
  • Isaivani – 5% vote share
  • Iykki- 5% vote share
  • Madhumitha- 5% vote share
  • Ciby- 4% vote share
  • Suruthi- 3% vote share
  • Abhishek Raja – 2% vote share
  • Chinna Ponnu- 1% vote share

Chinna Ponnu has gotten the lowest number of votes so far. However, let’s wait and see what happens next. There are likely to be no nominations or eliminations this week because it is just the beginning.

The procedure could begin next week. Nonetheless, polls are useful in determining which candidates are the most popular with the audience. Bigg Boss nominates and evicts are an unavoidable and enjoyable aspect of the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Missed Call Numbers

You can vote for your favorite contestant by calling up their numbers as listed below.

Contestant Missed Call Number
Vote for Priyanka Deshpande 8367796814
Vote for Isai Vani 8367796807
Vote for Abishek Raaja 8367796802
Vote for Namitha Marimuthu 8367796811
Vote for Abhinay Vaddi 8367796801
Vote for Pavani Reddy 8367796813
Vote for Imman Annachi 8367796806
Vote for Akshara Reddy 8367796803
Vote for Nadia Chang 8367796810
Vote for Varun 8367796818
Vote for Iykki Berry 8367796808
Vote for Shruti Jeyadevan 8367796816
Vote for Thamarai Selvi 8367796817
Vote for Ciby Chandan 8367796805
Vote for Niroop Nandhakumar 8367796812
Vote for Raju Jeyamohan 8367796815
Vote for Chinna Ponnu 8367796804
Vote for Madhumitha 8367796809

 

Who is your favorite contestant? And who do you loathe the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to find out more about the loved-by-all show.

Tavleena
