Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: Who Will Be Eliminated This Week?

The second week of Bigg Boss Season 5 Tamil proceeds with an intense and intriguing note. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5’s 1st nominations task sparked the creation of tactics and groups among the participants.

The contestants would be surprised by the vote results of Bigg Boss Season 5 Tamil for the 2nd week’s elimination.

The public finds it difficult to put their vote for their favorite contestants with practically the whole Bigg Boss 5 Tamil house under nominations. The candidates with the lowest coverage or a bad alliance are likely to be voted out.

Nevertheless, the unofficial vote results for elimination week 2 are now uncertain. For Bigg Boss Tamil’s first official elimination, 15 competitors have been nominated.

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations List Week 2

Isaivani

Nadia Chang

Priyanka Deshpande

Abhishek Raja

Imman Annachi

Madhumitha

Akshara Reddy

Abhinay Vaddi

City

Niroop Nandakumar

Iykki

Suruthi

Chinna Ponnu

Raju

Varun

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Results Week 2 – 17th October

Priyanka Deshpande – 18% vote share

Raju – 12% vote share

Akshara Reddy – 11% vote share

Niroop Nandakumar – 8% vote share

Nadia Chang – 8% vote share

Imman Annachi – 6% vote share

Abhinay Vaddi – 6% vote share

Varun- 6% vote share

Isaivani – 5% vote share

Iykki- 5% vote share

Madhumitha- 5% vote share

Ciby- 4% vote share

Suruthi- 3% vote share

Abhishek Raja – 2% vote share

Chinna Ponnu- 1% vote share

Chinna Ponnu has gotten the lowest number of votes so far. However, let’s wait and see what happens next. There are likely to be no nominations or eliminations this week because it is just the beginning.

The procedure could begin next week. Nonetheless, polls are useful in determining which candidates are the most popular with the audience. Bigg Boss nominates and evicts are an unavoidable and enjoyable aspect of the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Missed Call Numbers

You can vote for your favorite contestant by calling up their numbers as listed below.

Contestant Missed Call Number Vote for Priyanka Deshpande 8367796814 Vote for Isai Vani 8367796807 Vote for Abishek Raaja 8367796802 Vote for Namitha Marimuthu 8367796811 Vote for Abhinay Vaddi 8367796801 Vote for Pavani Reddy 8367796813 Vote for Imman Annachi 8367796806 Vote for Akshara Reddy 8367796803 Vote for Nadia Chang 8367796810 Vote for Varun 8367796818 Vote for Iykki Berry 8367796808 Vote for Shruti Jeyadevan 8367796816 Vote for Thamarai Selvi 8367796817 Vote for Ciby Chandan 8367796805 Vote for Niroop Nandhakumar 8367796812 Vote for Raju Jeyamohan 8367796815 Vote for Chinna Ponnu 8367796804 Vote for Madhumitha 8367796809

Who is your favorite contestant? And who do you loathe the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to find out more about the loved-by-all show.

