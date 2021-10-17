Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: Who Will Be Eliminated This Week?

The second week of Bigg Boss Season 5 Tamil proceeds with an intense and intriguing note. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5’s 1st nominations task sparked the creation of tactics and groups among the participants.
The contestants would be surprised by the vote results of Bigg Boss Season 5 Tamil for the 2nd week’s elimination.
The public finds it difficult to put their vote for their favorite contestants with practically the whole Bigg Boss 5 Tamil house under nominations. The candidates with the lowest coverage or a bad alliance are likely to be voted out.
Nevertheless, the unofficial vote results for elimination week 2 are now uncertain. For Bigg Boss Tamil’s first official elimination, 15 competitors have been nominated.
Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations List Week 2
- Isaivani
- Nadia Chang
- Priyanka Deshpande
- Abhishek Raja
- Imman Annachi
- Madhumitha
- Akshara Reddy
- Abhinay Vaddi
- City
- Niroop Nandakumar
- Iykki
- Suruthi
- Chinna Ponnu
- Raju
- Varun
Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Results Week 2 – 17th October
- Priyanka Deshpande – 18% vote share
- Raju – 12% vote share
- Akshara Reddy – 11% vote share
- Niroop Nandakumar – 8% vote share
- Nadia Chang – 8% vote share
- Imman Annachi – 6% vote share
- Abhinay Vaddi – 6% vote share
- Varun- 6% vote share
- Isaivani – 5% vote share
- Iykki- 5% vote share
- Madhumitha- 5% vote share
- Ciby- 4% vote share
- Suruthi- 3% vote share
- Abhishek Raja – 2% vote share
- Chinna Ponnu- 1% vote share
Chinna Ponnu has gotten the lowest number of votes so far. However, let’s wait and see what happens next. There are likely to be no nominations or eliminations this week because it is just the beginning.
The procedure could begin next week. Nonetheless, polls are useful in determining which candidates are the most popular with the audience. Bigg Boss nominates and evicts are an unavoidable and enjoyable aspect of the show.
Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Missed Call Numbers
You can vote for your favorite contestant by calling up their numbers as listed below.
|Contestant
|Missed Call Number
|Vote for Priyanka Deshpande
|8367796814
|Vote for Isai Vani
|8367796807
|Vote for Abishek Raaja
|8367796802
|Vote for Namitha Marimuthu
|8367796811
|Vote for Abhinay Vaddi
|8367796801
|Vote for Pavani Reddy
|8367796813
|Vote for Imman Annachi
|8367796806
|Vote for Akshara Reddy
|8367796803
|Vote for Nadia Chang
|8367796810
|Vote for Varun
|8367796818
|Vote for Iykki Berry
|8367796808
|Vote for Shruti Jeyadevan
|8367796816
|Vote for Thamarai Selvi
|8367796817
|Vote for Ciby Chandan
|8367796805
|Vote for Niroop Nandhakumar
|8367796812
|Vote for Raju Jeyamohan
|8367796815
|Vote for Chinna Ponnu
|8367796804
|Vote for Madhumitha
|8367796809
Who is your favorite contestant? And who do you loathe the most? Let us know in the comments section below.
Stay tuned to find out more about the loved-by-all show.