Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 226 Expected Release, Cast, Plot & Everything You Should Know!

Written and illustrated by Uky Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto, Naruto Next Generation is a manga series that has been on the run since April 5, 2018. The work for the manga series began in mid-2016, and after Kodachi left in November 2020. Kishimoto took over as the author behind the manga. The manga ‘Boruto’ is a Naruto spin-off that follows the story of Naruto’s son Boruto Uzumaki.

So far, 225 episodes of the manga have been released, and fans are looking forward to the 226th episode of the same. Here’s everything you need to know regarding Boruto: Naruto Next-Generation Episode 266.

Boruto: Naruto Next-Generation Episode 266: What Happens Next?

After the events of Episode 225, Chocho vs Sarada is expected to begin in the 226th episode of the manga series. Konohamaru announced that Chocho would go against Sarada, which surprised them as they never expected this outcome. Konohamary announces that the battle, i.e. the next one-on-one combat in Chunin Exam, will start after a short break of 15 minutes.

Chocho and Sarada promise they won’t hold their punches despite being best friends. While Kawaki gets tensed over Shinki’s constat stare at him.

In Episode 226, we will witness Boruto’s battle against Amado and other guys.

Boruto: Naruto Next-Generation Episode 266: When Will It Release?

Boruto: Naruto Next-Generation Episode 226 has been scheduled for a release on November 28, 2021. Naruto is glad to witness combat between Chocho and Sarada. While Shikadia believes a one-on-one showdown between best friends is not nasty. During the fight, Sarada lands a signature move with the help of Chidori. This leaves Chocho unconscious. Sarada emerges as the winner.

‘Boruto: Naruto Next-Generations’ Where Can You Stream Episode 226?

The 226th episode of Boruto: Naruto-Next Generations can be seen online on Funimation & AnimeLab on Sunday, November 28 at 5:30 PM JST. For fans who are in other countries, you can watch Episode 226 on Funimation & VRV.