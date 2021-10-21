Breathe: Into the Shadows Renewed for Season 2 on Amazon Prime

If you have seen the amazing crime-thriller series “Breathe: Into the shadows” of Amazon prime, then here is amazing news for you, the makers of the series have renewed the show for season 2.

The series was a big hit with Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh at the center. It was rated 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. In this article, we will be talking about the release date and plot of the upcoming season.

Breathe: Into the Shadows

The amazing crime-thriller show was released on Amazon prime video on 10th July 2020. It was a sequel to the series “Breathe” which had Madhavan at the center, struggling to save his only child suffering from cancer.

Whereas, Breathe: Into the shadows was the story of the Sabharwals. Avinash and Abha Sabharwal are a married couple happily living in Delhi. Their daughter goes missing one day. It has been 9 months and they’ve got no clue about their daughter.

Then, suddenly, they are approached by a masked man, who claims to have their daughter and gives them tasks in exchange for their daughter.

The series progresses in this way until the climax reveals something extraordinary.

The series was a breakthrough in the OTT career of Abhishek Bachchan and the makers are willing to go through its sequel.

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Renewed

The director of the series, Mayank Sharma, announced on Wednesday, that the series is going to be renewed for season 2.

Since then, the fans can’t keep calm regarding the cast, plot, and release date of the movie.

The expected plot of Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2

The makers are saying that this season will put the rivalry between Avinash and Inspector Kabir to an end. The climax of the first season showed Avinash ( or J.) in a mental asylum for his multiple personality disorder.

Abha leaves him for a better future for their daughter. Then, we see Shirley, a sex worker who is close to J., meeting Avinash in the hospital and he hands her a piece of paper saying “C-16” in it. She has a smile on her face depicting that J. is back.

Now, in the second season, the story shall continue from here only. The story of J., the suspense of C-16, all such plots are to be explored in this season.

The Cast of the Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2

The full cast has not been revealed yet. But, certainly, Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Shrikant Verma, and other lead characters will return for their roles.

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Release date

Since the announcement of the renewal of season 2 has just been made, the official release date is not known yet. If everything goes smoothly, we may expect the season by the end of 2022.

Where to watch season 2?

Both the previous seasons are available on Amazon prime video and this one will also be streamed there only.

Breathe: Into the shadows was surely a big hit on the OTT platform and it got plenty of admiration and support from its fans. We hope that this season shall continue the thrill. We will keep you updated regarding any official announcement on the series.