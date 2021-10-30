Bridgerton Season 2: Filming Completed! Official Details Inside

Put a stop to it: Actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton, has warned that the impending second season will have “repercussions” for the character Lady Whistledown, aka gossip columnist Lady Whistledown.

For the Netflix thriller, Coughlan revealed on the 22nd of October that she was in her “last week of filming.” She claimed on Saturday that she will finish filming all of the “big, heavy, dramatic stuff for the climax.”

Colin Bridgerton, Penelope’s (unrequited) love interest, has become “closer” in the time. Since the show is last sawed them, the actress hinted, “You get to explore their connection ; they have become closer in this type of gap.”

Bridgerton’s second season premiere trailer debuted on Netflix in September, giving fans their first look at new heroine Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). As part of Netflix’s TUDUM event, the Bridgerton season 2 teaser short, panel discussion. And first look photographs were revealed, and we were introduced to Kate’s sister Edwina Sharma (played by Charithra Chandran).

The Bridgertons Have Come Together As One!

Ruth Gemmell plays Lady Violet Bridgerton, whose children frown at her while she tries to be warm and welcome. When Eloise (Claudia Jessie) tells Anthony (Anthony Hopkins) and Benedict (Luke Thompson) that she does not want to find a husband. Anthony (Anthony Hopkins) gives him a look that says, “I am not interested.”

Bridgerton, Daphne, Has Grown Up

Her role has changed since the end of the first season, according to the former Younger actress. Dynevor told Harper’s Bazaar UK in October 2021 that she had “matured.” The fact that she understands herself and is stating things as they are makes it a lot of fun to play.

However, Dynevor’s on-screen love interest has notably bowed out of the Shondaland series’ second installment. During an interview with the publication, she said, “Me and Regé went through so much together. And I will always have that with him.” Is it strange not having him in season two? “It was a great experience for both of us and we got to lean on each other through it,” she says.

Shooting in the Dark

During the season 2 filming in Windsor Great Park in October, Bailey displayed his horseback riding prowess. As part of her wrap gift, Coughlan posted a photo of a cake suitable for Lady Whistledown. Thus revealing that filming on the Netflix series’ second season was over.

On October 29, she wrote on Twitter, “I can not wait to share this season of Bridgerton with you, it is been a complete joy. After saying, “See you in 2022/1814,” she joked, “I am so proud and so excited for all of you to see it.”