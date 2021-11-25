Bridgerton Season 2: Is This Actor Returning?

The historical drama “Bridgerton” is one of the successful series of the streaming service Netflix. You can find out from us which character could be seen again in the series in the coming seasons.

The Netflix series “Bridgerton” returns to streaming service with Season 2 in 2022. The new episodes not only lack Rege-Jean Page (“For the People”) as Simon Basset, but also Ben Miller (“Death in Paradise”) as Lord Featherington.

He was murdered by his bookmakers at the end of season 1. Still, Miller thinks it’s possible that his character could return in the coming seasons.

Opposite the British magazine Hello! Miller said, “It’s possible, isn’t it, anything is possible, honestly! Even going back to real life. Am I dead? Am I really dead? I mean, they never saw me die! I hold on to straws.”

Whether Lord Featherington will have an appearance in the already confirmed seasons 3 and 4 cannot be said at the moment. With a total of 8 “Bridgerton” seasons, there is enough time for his return.

Bridgerton Season 2: When Will It Release?

The second season of Bridgerton will be coming to our beloved Netflix screens soon. The latest piece of news is that the filming for the second season has been officially wrapped, thus making things easier for the fans.

On November 20, showrunner Chris Van Dusen revealed that the second season has completed its filming. Van Dusen went on Twitter to announce the news along with Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

“That’s a wrap on Season Two,” wrote the showrunner. “So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in in 2022.”

That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 🔥🔥 in 2022. 🎩🐝🎬 #Bridgerton #SeasonTwo #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/SP8IKXxOJh — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) November 20, 2021

Contrasting over its release date, the makers are yet to drop any exact date for the premiere of Season 2. Though, despite less information available for the same, we can assume that the second season will release sometime in 2022.