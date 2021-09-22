Britney Spears is Back on Instagram after Her Engagement

After a six-day hiatus, Britney Spears has reactivated her Instagram account. “Couldn’t stay away from the gram for too long, so I’m back,” spears said on her Instagram account. To commemorate her engagement to her partner, Sam Asgari, the pop diva has deleted her Instagram account.

Britney Spears shared two Instagram Selfies with the caption “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already 💍😂🤷🏼‍♀️🤣 !!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip-in extensions 💁🏼‍♀️😉🌹!!!!! ”

What to know about The Pop Star’s Engagement?

Since meeting on the set of her “slumber party” music video in 2016, Britney and Sam have been dating. Cute love birds are finally engaged after a five-year relationship.

On September 12, the couple confirmed their engagement on Instagram.

In a photo posted on Asghari’s Instagram account on September 13, spears flaunted her engagement ring and kissed her.

It’s going to be Britney’s third marriage with Sam. The first occurred in 2004 with Jason Alexander, her childhood buddy. Secondly, Kevin Federline, with whom she has two boys, Sean Preston, sixteen, and Jayden James, fifteen. After two years of marriage, they filed for divorce in 2006.

When will the pop star marry?

Because it’s going to be Britney Spares’ 3rd marriage to her fiancé, who is both her trainer and an actor, it is under very important circumstances. The 13-years-old conservative body largely controlled by her father was abusive in June. Spears said, “I want my life back.” “I want my life.” And hoped to marry and have as soon as possible more children.

Jamie Spears stated that circumstances had changed last week and he filed a petition requesting that curatorials be stopped. Sept 29 is slated for the next hearing in the case.

Sam and Britney age gap

Sam Asghari is 27 and on 4 March 1994 she was born.

Britney, however, is 39 and in December 2021 is celebrating her 30th birthday.

The gap between these two 13 years has proved that love has no age. However, during initial relationship days it often produced headlines, but the gossip has been overcome and they are standing together from now on.

She’s finally back on her Instagram and recently posted her dance video.



