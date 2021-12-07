Bungou Stray Dogs Season 4: Is There A Release Date?

Season 4 of “Bungou Stray Dogs” has finally got the green light after a seemingly endless wait. You can find out when the sequel will be released and what the detectives can expect here.

Twitter announced that the long-awaited sequel to “Bungou Stray Dogs” is in production. So you finally see Atsushi and Co. again in season 4 of the mystery series. In June 2021. So far, you can always see the latest episodes in the simulcast on Crunchyroll.

“Bungou Stray Dogs” Season 4: What Is Known So Far?

“Bungou Stray Dogs” is very successful as a manga and anime. Season 3 ended in the summer of 2019, and so it is a little surprising that the announcement of season 4 of the mystery crime novel was a long time coming. It was known that the animation studio Bones was working on a series for the franchise, and in early January 2021, the work went on as a comedy spin-off, “Bungou Stray Dogs Wan!” at the start.

Is There A Release Date For “Bungou Stray Dogs” Season 4?

Although the new season is already in production, an exact release date is still pending. We expect the latest episodes in summer 2022. Shortly after the Japanese premiere, you will likely find season 4 again on Crunchyroll in the simulcast.

“Bungou Stray Dogs” Season 4: What Is The Plot?

The Bungou Stray Dogs detective agency agents surrounded the harbor mafia hideout in the last episode of the third season and turned in their boss, Fyodor Dostoevsky. After the battle, both parties withdrew. But Atsushi and Ryunosuke Akutagawa from the port mafia promise to fight against each other in the future.

This is precisely where the fourth season of “Bungo Stray Dogs” could start. A final dispute between the two opponents has not taken place and could form the finale of the new season. The other members of the Mafia could also gather around Akutagawa and make the life of the Bungou Stray Dogs difficult.