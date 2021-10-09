BYJU’s Temporarily Pulls Advertisements Featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Following the continuing investigation into his son in the cruise ship narcotics case, BYJUs, an ed-tech firm, has pulled all of its advertisements starring Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan. Since 2017, Shah Rukh Khan has become the brand ambassador for BYJU.

Following outrage on the microblogging site, the firm halted all advertising starring Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since the NCB raid on the deluxe cruise ship on the night of October 3 that resulted in the arrest of Aryan Khan, Internet users have been criticizing BYJUs for working with the actor whose son is engaged in a narcotics case.

Netizens claimed that advertising a learning software by someone who can’t educate his child on how to be lawful reflects poorly on the firm.

Even though Shah Rukh Khan is the face of a variety of well-known businesses, including ICICI Bank, LG, Hyundai, Dubai Tourism, and Reliance Jio, Byju’s was among the actors most profitable sponsorship deals.

According to sources, the educational technology business pays Shah Rukh Khan Rs 3-4 crore each year to support the brand.

Even though the business has withdrawn SRK advertising, it has not made an official comment on the issue.

It’s unclear if the firm has temporarily halted featuring Shah Rukh Khan in advertisements or has completely dropped him as a brand ambassador.

BYJU’s refused to comment on the subject when approached, according to the report.

Aryan Khan’s Narcotics Case

A Mumbai court denied Aryan Khan’s bail application on the 8th of October, Friday.

According to reports, Aryan was taken to the Arthur Road jail on Friday, and his bail application was heard in the Esplanade Magistrate Court at 12:30 p.m.

On the 7th of October, Thursday, a Mumbai court ordered Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to be held in judicial custody for 14 days.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan on the 2nd of October about the cruise liner cocaine bust investigation.

Aryan Khan aged 23 years was one of eight people arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on the 3rd of October in connection with the alleged narcotics raid on a cruise liner the night before.

