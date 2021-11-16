Call the Midwife Season 11:Cancelled?

Call the Midwife is a series centered on a group of nurse-midwives. The series is about the late 1950s and 1960s working in the East End of London. This period drama was created by Heidi Thomas. It was created for the BBC network and premiered on January 15, 2012. Till now 10 seasons are out with the number of 86 episodes. Each episode runs for approximately 75 minutes. The series received huge appreciation from critics and audiences. Many social issues are courageously represented in all the seasons. But now the question arises will there be Call the Midwife Season 11?



Fans are curious to know about the upcoming season. We have gathered some important information for you all keep on scrolling.

When will Call the Midwife Season 11 be out?

Call the Midwife Season 10 was out on October 3, 2021, on the PBS network. And the last episode aired on 14 November 2021. Here is everything you should know about Call the Midwife Season 11. BBC One earlier confirmed that there will be season 11. They signed the agreement for three seasons together season 9-11. The shooting of the new season begins on April 22, 2021, when season 10 was airing in the United Kingdom. Recently on 5 November 2021 filming of season 11 wrapped up and it took more than six months. Post-production of the eleventh season will take time and then we can expect the final release dates in March 2022 in the United States.



There were a lot of rumors regarding the cancellation of Call the Midwife Season 11 but now the season is confirmed. The good news for all the fans is that the series is speculated to renew for two more seasons.

Who is in the Call the Midwife Season 11?

In the eleventh season, you can expect the return of all the main characters like Jenny Agutter will enact as Sister Julienne

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Linda Bassett will play the role of Phyllis Crane

Stephen McGann as Patrick Turner

Laura Main will be seen as Shelagh Turner

Zephryn Taitte will enact as Cyril Robinson

The role of Fred will be played by Cliff Parisi.



More characters will come back in this season. The season is expected to have a unique storyline. You have to wait for a few months for Call The Midwife Season 11.