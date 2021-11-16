Celebrity Big Brother Season 3: Guests? Release Date? Details Inside

The American TV series Celebrity Big Brother fans don’t have to wait much longer for its season 3. The show is set to make a comeback to the screens in winter 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about the show. If you have been looking forward to the information regarding the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, here’s everything you need to know.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3: Is There A Release Date?

The first two seasons of the fan-favorite reality tv show Celebrity Big Brother have premiered so far. Now the premiere date for the same has been revealed by the makers. The show will be coming to the screens in winter 2022, to be exact, on February 2, 2022. Show host Julie Chen Moonves confirmed the news from her Twitter account.

The show will release during the next Olympic Winter Games 2022. A total of 15 episodes will be premiered on CBS between February 2 to February 23. The show can also be watched at Paramount+.

It is expected that the new season of the particular reality TV show will be having several weekly episodes. The famous celebrities won’t be inside Big Brother’s house for three months this time. The format of the show will change as the contestants have to spend three weeks now. Moreover, other things, including the tasks and twists, will be new in the season.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3: Host & Actors

The third season of the show will mark the return of Julie Chen Moonves, with Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan returning as the executive producers of the show. Julie Chen Moonves will celebrate the 21st year of her career with the Celebrity Big Brother Season 3.

The details regarding the list of celebrities featured in the upcoming season have not been revealed yet. Once the names are made official, we will be the first to share them here.