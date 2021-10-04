Chainsaw Man Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & Latest Updates

If you are a true anime fan and are familiar with the content type, way of story-telling, and genre exposure that anime provides, then you must be familiar with one of the most popular horror-action anime known as ‘Chainsaw man’.

Chainsaw man is a Japanese Manga series which is written and created by Tatsumi Fujimoto. The series used to be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in its starting days. The Manga series got so much appreciation from the users and critics that this year, it is most probable, that we will get to see an anime on it as well.

The plot of the Chainsaw Man

The story revolves around a teenager named Denji. Just like any other teenager, Denji too has some dreams, but his dreams are not as such which may be considered unachievable for a normal teenager. But the life of Denji is not as simple as any other teenager.

Denji just wants to lead a simple life, with a small home and a beautiful wife with whom he may peacefully live. But Denji is crushed under the heavy debts of the Yakuza. Denji’s father had taken a loan from Yakuza and he passed away before he could repay it. Denji is forced by Yakuza to kill the devil with assistance from his devil pet, Pochita.

At last, Yakuza finds Denji useless and gets killed by dealing with a devil. On the death of Denji, his pet merges himself with his body, giving Denji the power of a devil. Now he has the capability of transforming his body parts into chainsaws.

Now, Denji is capable of killing these devils more easily and brutally. During one of his encounters with the devil’s, the Public Safety Bureau arrives at the scene and offers him a job of officially working with them to terminate the devils. Now there is nothing to stop Denji and he is ready to face any enemy to live his teenage dreams.

Chainsaw Man Release Date and Trailer

The Japanese animation studio, Mappa, who is in charge of this anime has already released the trailer of Chainsaw man on its 10th anniversary, which was on 27th June 2021. The link to the same is given below.

There has been no such official announcement regarding the release date of the anime. The news of the anime being made got up in the air in December 2020. Since then, the anime fans have been waiting for the same to release. After the trailer launch, it is being predicted that, if everything seems fine, regarding the pandemic, then we may see this masterpiece in the fall of 2021.

The Cast of Chainsaw man

Mappa animation studio has, to date, told nothing about the voice artists. Even the trailer is mostly driven out by creepy and horrifying sounds. All we know about the cast are the ones who work on the other side of the anime. Some of them are Ryuu Nakayama as the director, Maloti Nakazono as the chief director, Tatsuya Yoshihara as the action director, and some more as well.

This is all that we have known so far regarding the much-anticipated anime Chainsaw man. We may expect its release by the fall of this year only. The Manga has promised us so much about the plot of the story that now, we are just eagerly waiting for the Chainsaw man to release.