Chicago med season 7 episode 9- Latest release date, plot and trailer?

Chicago Med is an American Drama and Action series created by Matt Olmstead, Dick Wolf and Micheal Brandt, starring Brian Tee, Yaya Da Costa Johnson, S. Epatha Merkerson in key roles. Chicago Med is a decisive win for NBC with a gripping plot, fast pace, and lively acting.

The direction is good, the background score is nice, and the dialogues are in the right place, making the show popular among the viewers.

The plot of the show

Chicago Med is a spin-off of Chicago Fire and is set in Chicago Hospital, which is run under Sharon Goodwin with the head of psychiatry Dr Daniel Charles, Dr Lilly Manning, who is an ER surgeon; April Sexton, a nurse and an emergency room intern whose duty is to help

the injured and ill.

What has happened previously?

Previously, we have seen Dr Ethan Choi rejoining the medical crew. He performs a difficult surgery, but he is in a lot of pain. Matt Cooper has been doing drugs, and Will Halstead is determined to catch him red-handed. Marcel and Avery Quinn’s romance also seems to spell trouble for both.

What are the expectations for the new episode?

The new episode is most likely a Christmas episode, with the holiday being incorporated into the storyline somehow. And the show is known for being full of surprises; it is likely to be full of drama and anticipation. The ninth episode is bound to be a heavy hitter, according to fans.

When is the latest episode coming out?

Unfortunately, NCB did not air the 9th episode of the current seventh season of Chicago Med as scheduled on November 17, 2021, and it is set for a three-week delay. The episode will now be aired on December 8, 2021.

The official team posted a meme on their Twitter page saying, “New episodes return December 8.” The title of the episode is ‘Secret Santa has a gift for you. ‘ Looks like it is a Christmas episode.

In the meantime, NBC will air repeat episodes of season 7 of the show, so those who wish to catch up with the old episodes do so.

Where can you watch it?

Chicago Med is aired on NBC on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST.

For online streamers, you can catch it on Hulu, Peacock Premium, IMDB TV, amazon and fuboTV.