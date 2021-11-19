Chucky Season 2 Is Already Confirmed

The ominous picture of the red-haired killer doll will get a sequel. After the first chapter of the new horror movie, viewers became curious about the second season of the horror show. Presumably, the premiere for season 2 of Chucky will take place on October 18, 2022. Don Mancini’s new series drew loyal fans of the genre to the screens, who watched the entire collection of bloody stories from the Children’s Games universe. Today on the agenda is another picture about a doll, the body of which has been taken over by the soul of a serial maniac.

Chucky Season 2: Plot

The new show’s creator was Don Mancini since it was he who was involved in the previous seven works. The last episodes appeared on our screens in 2017, showing what happened to the beloved red-haired short man. In 2018, Mancini announced the production of a multi-part show.

Now that the public has had the opportunity to evaluate the first chapter, many questions arise about the release date of all episodes in Chucky Season 2. It seems that fans of “horror” have been waiting for the return of the creepy story with great impatience. In the first week of its existence, the project was watched by 4.4 million viewers.

One day, a teenager named Jake buys an old doll at a sale. The guy plans to use it for a creative project. Jake is bullied not only because of his “girly” passion for dummies but also because of his unrequited love for a popular high school student. Soon the boy finds himself in the very epicentre of unpleasant events. Jake discovers that the purchased item has a fondness for sophisticated murder. He is trying to deal with the evil creature. Meanwhile, the city where the main character lives is plunged into a decisive nightmare.

Many fans of the cult “horror” movie were worried about whether a Chucky season 2 show would be. And while the last project of 2017 was a complete failure, fans are hoping that the new story will be better.

Chucky Season 2 Trailer

Alas, there is no trailer yet. When the official trailer for the series “Chucky” season 2 comes out, we will add it here.