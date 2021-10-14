‘Chucky’ TV Show Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot And More

Halloween is arriving soon, which implies a slew of spooky TV shows and movies would be launched, one of which is the Television show Chucky.

The Chucky doll is quite popular in horror films, especially around Halloween, and therefore reappearance of the murderous doll, who originally appeared in the movie Child’s Play in 1988 should not come as a shock.

The new Chucky show is a direct sequel of “Child’s Play” which was preceded by “Cult of Chucky”. This is the show franchise’s seventh installment, following “Bride of Chucky” and “Seed of Chucky”.

Don Mancini, the creator of the Child’s Play show franchise, will serve as the producer for the series.

In 2019, speculation about producing this series grew, with SyFy targeting Mancini as the show’s creator. SyFy, which is owned by NBCUniversal, was given the go-light for a direct series shooting a year later.

Chucky TV Series Release Date

Chucky has already been up and going, with the very first episode premiering on SyFy and USA Network on the 12th of October, Tuesday.

In all, 10 episodes would be produced all through the course of the series, with one premiering per week.

Nevertheless, no indication of a break in the episodic release has been made. If no semi pauses are taken in the season, the Chucky TV show will run through December 14.

Chucky Season 1 Trailer

Since the show’s teaser appeared early this year, there was a lot of buzz about Chucky, and watching it in reality, Child’s Play creator John Carpenter quickly gave his blessing.

Check out the trailer below:

Chucky Tv Series Plot

Jake Wheeler, a 14-year-old high-school boy with creative inclinations, will be the subject of the series. After the events of the 2017 film, Jake discovers Chucky in a yard sale.

The Nice Guy doll is brought home by the young artist to be used in a sculpture. Chucky, on the other hand, being the terrifying doll that he is, swiftly throws the performance into chaos, murders, and horror.

The LGBTQ+ portrayal in the Chucky series will be explored via Jake as he discovers his own sexual orientation. In addition, the show will address bullying.

Don Mancini, the show’s creator, has also incorporated the background of serial murderer Charles Lee Chucky Ray. All through the franchise, a psychotic killer is transferring his spirit into the Good Guy toys.

The Cast of the Chucky Tv Series

Check out the tweet by Don Mancini below:

After ‘Cult of Chucky’, Brad Dourif reprises his role as Chucky. Jake Wheeler, on the other hand, is played by Zackary Arthur. Caroline Cross will be played by Carina Battrick.

Furthermore, Andy and Kyle would be played by Alex Vincent and Christine Elise McCarthy, respectively. Tiffany Valentine would also be played by Jennifer Tilly.

Teo Briones, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Devon Sawa are among the regular castmates.

Chucky: Where to Watch Online?

You can watch Chucky on USA Network and SyFy. Also, you can watch it on Fubo TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, and other online streaming services. You’ll have to join a subscription with any of these sites to watch through streaming.

What are your views on Chucky? Let us know below.

