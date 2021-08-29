Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date and Latest Netflix Updates

Season four isn’t due out for another few months, but Netflix has already opted to release more Cobra Kai. The famous karate-filled family dramedy based on the 1980s film series The Karate Kid has been renewed for an another season by the streaming service.

Cobra Kai got four Emmy nominations for its third season, including best comedy series, which helped the show’s cause. The news of the renewal comes before the launch of Season 4 of the critically acclaimed series. Season 5 of the show is expected to begin filming this fall in Atlanta, with the new season set to premiere in December 2021.

The show began as a YouTube original before being picked up by Netflix for Season 3. It follows the story of the “Karate Kid” film trilogy. Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is reeling in Season 3 after his star student, Miguel (Xolo Mariduea), was seriously injured in a brawl between the Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do students. He and his long-time friend Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) eventually decide to work together to put an end to the violence and bring down John Kreese (Martin Kove), who has taken over Cobra Kai from Johnny.

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchannan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Peyton List, and Vanessa Rubio also star in the series. Elisabeth Shoe from “Karate Kid” made a cameo in Season 3, as did Tamlyn Tomita, Yuji Okumoto, and Traci Toguchi from “Karate Kid Part 2.” Since its release, “Cobra Kai” has received a lot of positive feedback from critics. The show was just nominated for four Emmys, including one for best comedy series. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg created the show, which they also executive produce through their firm, Counterbalance Entertainment. Susan Ekins, Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment. Executive producers are also Macchio and Zabka. Sony Pictures Television is in charge of the production.

How many episodes of Cobra Kai season 5 to expect?

Every season of Cobra Kai has had ten episodes, and until something else comes out to prove otherwise, it’s safe to assume that season 5 will follow suit. While an official count isn’t available yet, ten would be a good starting point.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Expected Release Date

When Variety broke the news of the renewal, they also announced when Cobra Kai season 5 will begin production. Netflix isn’t wasting any time, as filming is expected to begin in Atlanta, Georgia in the fall of 2021. Season 5 of Cobra Kai is expected to premiere on Netflix in the spring or summer of 2022. If work begins this fall as anticipated, it might wrap in late 2021 or early 2022, resulting in a release date in late spring or early summer 2022.

That’s all we have for now on Cobra Kai season 5, but stay tuned to us for more information as it becomes available and hope you enjoyed reading the article.

