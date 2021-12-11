Cowboy Bebop Season 2 Cancelled At Netflix!

The TV series based on the Japanese anime of the same name premiered on November 19, 2021. Those who have completed the viewing are likely already wondering about the show’s future: Will there be a second season for Cowboy Bebop?

Netflix made its decision and unfortunately, you will not be pleased: the TV series has been canceled. The title is a short time made its way into the Top Ten of the service but never managed to overcome the fourth position. With the same speed, he also slipped out of the rankings.

If the renewal had taken place, in all probability Cowboy Bebop 2 season would have restarted from where the first chapter ended, or with Spike meeting Radical Ed for the first time, after being wounded by a gunshot, shot by Julia herself. . In the final minutes, Ed tries to get the protagonist’s help to find Volaju.

Since the last episode suggests that Julia, Spike’s love interest, could have become the main antagonist, a possible second season could have taken a slightly different direction from the anime.

When Cowboy Bebop Season Will Be Released?

At this point, you will have understood that it no longer makes sense to ask yourself about the release date for Cowboy Bebop Season 2, precisely because the possibility of making new episodes has been canceled.

Cowboy Bebop Season 2: What Could Have Been The Cast?

As for the cast, Cowboy Bebop season 2 probably would have brought back the same actors and characters announced for the first cycle of episodes. Let’s first refer to John Cho, Daniella Pineda, Mustafa Shakir, and Alex Hassell, interpreters of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, and Radical Ed respectively, and then to:

Elena Satine as Julia

Geoff Stults as Chalmers

Tamara Tunie as Ana

Mason Alexander Park as Gren

Rachel House as Mao

Ann Truong as Shin

Hoa Xuande as Lin

The Cowboy Bebop TV series is a Netflix, Tomorrow Studios, Midnight Radio, and Sunrise production, starring Marty Adelstein, Chris Yost, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Becky Clements, Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, Shin Sasaki, Tetsu Fujimura, and Matthew Weinberg as executive producers. Shinichiro Watanabe, director of the anime, is a consultant.