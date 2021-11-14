CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 7 Latest Update, When & What to expect on screen?

CSI: Vegas fans are pretty happy with the recent Episode 6. In the sixth episode, Folsom and Rajan got on the murder of a female actor at Funhouse Motel. Now, the seventh episode titled ‘In The Blood’ will take us back to the Crime Lab, where we might see the main suspect of evidence tampering between them.

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 7 is directed by Christine Moore and written by Marisa Tam. Here’s everything you need to know about CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 7.

‘CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 7’ When Will It Premiere?

As you might already know, the new episodes of CSI: Vegas Season 1 usually premiere on the CBS network every Wednesday. So, the seventh episode will be released on the network on November 17, 2021, at 10 PM ET.

The duration of the episode will be approximately 42 minutes, similar to the previous six episodes of the show. For those who will be catching the new episode on streaming services. The seventh episode will be released on Paramount+ vice-versa.

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 7: What Is The Plot?

The official synopsis states, “An abandoned horse covered in the blood leads the CSI team to a halfway house for convicted murderers. Also, Grissom and Sara begin to circle their prime suspect in the David Hodges case.”

Here’s the episode promo:

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 7: Cast

The seventh episode of the show will feature the series regulars alongside a bunch of guest stars. The regulars include William Petersen as Gil Grissom, Payla Newsome as Maxine Roby, Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Ranjan Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom and Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez.

Moreover, the guest stars will be: