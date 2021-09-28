Cynthia Bailey is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Cynthia Bailey has made the decision not to return for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On Monday, Bailey announced her departure from the show by posting a photo of herself on Instagram with a lengthy caption.

Check out the post:

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’”

“Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”

Bailey, who joined the cast of “RHOA” in Season 3 in 2010, thanked her co-stars and teased what’s ahead on social media.

“Thank you to my ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life, and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!” she stated.

“I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”

Bailey went on to express her gratitude to the people who had supported her during her time on the show.

“Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you,” she wrote.

“It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.”

Bailey’s announcement comes months after she told People’s Reality Check that she was worried about her future on the show in a June interview. “I’m not sure if I’m going to be back next season,” she stated.

She, on the other hand, had nothing but praise for the reality show and the network that drove her to fame.

“If I don’t come back, I wish the show well. It’s been an incredible journey with incredible memories,” Bailey added.

“However it works out, Bravo has been amazing to me. This platform has been amazing. It’s created so many opportunities for me. I’m good.”

While Bailey will not return for Season 14 of “RHOA,” fans can still watch her in “Real Housewives All-Stars,” which is set to air later this year on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform.

In a post regarding Bailey’s RHOA leave on September 27th, Bravo stated that they have nothing but love for her. Check out the post below:

“We’re wishing @cynthiabailey the best on her next adventures after #RHOA,” their Instagram caption reads.

Cynthia’s Time at The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Cynthia joined RHOA for season three in 2010 and has been a key cast member until season 13, which recently aired.

On June 21, the entrepreneur first hinted on social media by deleting her RHOA title from her Instagram account. Her departure follows the highly publicized Strippergate incident that occurred at the season 13 RHOA reunion.

Cynthia will not be a Housewife on Season 14 of RHOA, but she did just shoot Real Housewives All-Stars, which will air later this year on Peacock.

Stay tuned to find out what The Real Housewives of Atlanta has in store for the next season.

