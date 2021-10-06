Dancing with the Stars Season 30 Episode 3: Who Was Eliminated?

So far, the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars has been electrifying. Check out who was ousted from the show in Week 3.

Dancing With the Stars is back for its 30th season. In 2021, a fresh cast of celebrities and their professional dancer partners will compete for the prestigious Mirrorball Trophy. They will, however, have to put in a lot of effort to win the judges and audience’s votes.

This week’s show featured a tribute to Britney Spears, the one and only. The couples danced to “Toxic,” “Oops… I did it again,” “Womanizer,” “…Baby One More Time,” and other songs by the artist.

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby, both Covid-19 positive, danced from the comfort of their own homes. Although the outcome was entertaining, it did not impress the judges. Check out who was removed from the third season of DWTS.

Who was eliminated on DWTS?

Christine Chiu was unfortunately ousted in the third week. She and her partner Pasha Pashkov were again in the bottom two, but they were rescued. Kenya Moore was spared this time by the judges. In this season of Dancing With the Stars, Martin Kove was the first celebrity to be eliminated.

Who got at the top of the leaderboard on DWTS?

After three weeks, the same names have started to appear at the top of the leaderboard. There was a three-way tie for the most points, with all three couples scoring 24. Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson (week one’s top finishers), Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten (week two’s top finishers), and Olivia Jade and Valentin Chmerkovskiy (week three’s top finishers).

Who got at the bottom of the leaderboard on DWTS?

So far on DWTS, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are having a hard time. Cheryl disclosed last week that she had tested positive for COVID-19, which meant she and Cody would be assessed based on taped practice video. Cody then realized he had COVID-19 after the live concert.

As they did a routine in separate rooms, the show sought to piece together a solution. Despite their efforts, they finished last in the standings with 18 points. Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, and Brian Austin Green, and Sharna Burgess came in second and third, respectively, with 19 points.

DWTS Week 3 Score

Olivia Jade and Valentin Chmerkovskiy: 24

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: 24

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: 24

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: 23

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: 22

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: 22

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson: 22

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov: 21

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: 21

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: 21

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold: 20

Brian Austin Green and Shama Burgess: 19

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: 19

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: 18

Who has left the season so far?

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

Olivia Jade and Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

Who is your favorite this season? Let us know in the comment section below.

