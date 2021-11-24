Dancing with the Stars Season 30 finally comes to an end: Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars came to an end on Monday night, with Iman Shumpert being declared champion. Julianne Hough’s return to the judges’ panel was the episode’s most notable moment.

She is Derek Hough’s sister and a well-known choreographer. He was quarantined for COVID-19, according to Derek, who was interviewed. He was supposed to be the star of the show its climax, but the audience was let down.

D-Day brought, Julianne, a fan favorite as well, to make up for the loss of his character. Because of her error in evaluating the finals, judge has been hammered by fans on social media. In the freestyle round of Dancing with the Stars, JoJo Siwa and professional Jenna Johnson put on an impressive show. The judges were awestruck by their performance.

As a result, Julianne was commended for comparing Siwa to Joan and claiming that Siwa can have an impact on the world. Greta Thunberg, not actress Greta Gerwig, was what Julianne was referring to, according to fans. Since her blunder, social media users have taken to teasing the choreographer.

The DWTS Season 30 mentors were Derek, Tonioli. When Cody Jade appeared on the show, judges were told they were their two favorites. Fans blasted the panel for continuing to award the fitness teacher high marks even after he had already of the competition. The judges awarded perfect scores many times. After Amanda got lower points for their first two performances, the panel did not give up its ’10’ placard.

Critics accused the judges of treating the final show like a “sweetheart show” while others commended so lenient. Julianne’s DWTS admirers, meanwhile, are begging ABC to bring her back for the next season.