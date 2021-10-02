Daniel Craig to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The 53-year-old James Bond actor, Daniel Craig will be honoured with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of the motion picture before the release of his last movie of the James Bond series, No Time To Die. The British star has won Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in the category Best Actor in an Action Movie for Skyfall in 2013 and many more prestigious awards. He has recently been nominated for Golden Globe Awards 2020 in the category Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his movie, Knives Out. The actor has recently been appointed to the honorary rank of Commander in the Royal Navy.

The British actor who has given stellar performances in five James Bond movies, ‘Casino Royale, ‘Quantum of Solace’, ‘Skyfall, and ‘Spectre’ will be the fourth Bond hero to receive the honour after David Niven, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan.

Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement, “Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 007 Hollywood Boulevard,”

Daniel Craig will receive the star in a ceremony on 6th October and will be the 2704th star on the Wall of Fame. The star will be placed next to Sir Roger Moore’s at 7007th Hollywood Boulevard. Rami Malek who will be seen as Lyutsifer Safin, the villain in No Time To Die will give the speech at the Walk of Fame Ceremony. Guest speakers will be Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, Bond franchise producers. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair Nicole Mihalka will be the Emcee.

No Time To Die will be the 25th movie in the James Bond series starring Daniel Craig as James Bond (agent 007), Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin, Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch as Nomi as the first black female (agent 00), MI6’s quartermaster Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Ralph Fiennes as M and more. The movie had its world premiere on 28 September 2021 at Royal Alberta Hall, London which was attended by a member of the Royal family. Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge graced the event. The movie has grossed 22 million dollars in the first two days of its release.

The much-awaited movie was released in India on 30 September 2021 and earned Rs 2.25 crore on the first day at Box Office. James Bond fans in Maharashtra will have to wait to watch the movie on the big screen as the Maharashtra government has directed multiplex and movie theatres to open on October 22. The film is expected to gain more audience in the coming days as it has been released in ten Indian languages across the country.

