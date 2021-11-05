Day of the Dead Episode 4 to release this 5th of November. Read the latest updates!

After Luke and Bowman decide to defend their village from a zombie invasion, there will be many twists and turns in the forthcoming episode of Day of the Dead. We can, at the very least, guess the next episode’s narrative based on the last episode of the same series.

During the last episode of Day of the Dead, what was the outcome of the story?

In this program’s third episode we were treated to a lot of drama, starting with the Mayor’s choice to save his village from a plague of half-deads. It is at Grey Mill Retirement Centre when we observe Nicole’s selfishness that the issue becomes fatal. With Bowman’s rifle empty, he believes the zombies will take care of her.

While Bowman appears to be rescuing him with the same rifle that was supposedly out of ammunition, fortune has not been on his side recently, and he dies as a result. Then we see Sarah Blackwood arrive at Logan’s laboratory, where she discovers his experiments on the subjects.

Mrs. French’s death was followed by another drama when Jai and Lauren were trying to save the residents at a retirement home, but Mrs. French’s life was unsalvageable and she died. The episode closes with Luke being besieged by zombies as Bowman investigates the city hall.

What Can We Expect in the Next episode?

“Forest of the Damned” is the name given to this week’s episode, which begins with Luke being besieged by zombies. We shall soon find out if he will be saved or not. Trey and Bowman will have to cope with their child, who appears to be a victim, while the residents at the retirement facility will be gone. This means that Bowman is the only one who can halt the chaos, and she may use any means necessary to achieve her goal.

How long will it take for the next episode to air?

After the final episode of ‘Day of the Dead’ aired lately, a new one will premiere on Syfy on November 5, 2021. On Fridays, there are 10 new episodes in the fourth season.

Where can we see the Day of the Dead Episode 4?

Due to its status as original production, Day of the Dead is exclusively available on SYFY’s website. You can also watch it on DirecTV, Spectrum, Sling TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV in addition to this.

For those who have not had a chance to see this zombie classic, we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!