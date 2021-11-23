Demon Slayer Season 3: When & What To Expect?

Demon Slayer is an anime series based on the manga of the same name. The creative path of the author of the original manga, Koyoharu Gotoge, is reminiscent of the career rise of Kayu Shirai. Both creators of graphic works published their works in the Japanese magazine Shonen Jump, starting with short stories, and then quickly gained fame thanks to the first long story. So far, two seasons of the anime have been released, and now the fans are waiting for its third season.

Demon Slayer Season 3: What Is Known About The Release?

The confrontation between good and evil continues. Now, when the start of the second part does not cause any doubts, viewers are interested in the further fate of the project. The estimated release date for Season 3 of Demon Slayer is scheduled for April 12, 2023. There has not yet been an official announcement of the third season, but viewers are confident that the anime will premiere.

From the very beginning, the anime has shown excellent viewership ratings, so there is no need to worry about continuing the show. The anime, in the top ranking of the best Japanese works, is certainly doomed to success.

Demon Slayer: What Is The Plot?

The anime about the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado interested many fans of the genre. Interest in the release date of all episodes of Demon Slayer Season 3 does not subside, as fans continue to storm the anime creators with questions. Most viewers are hoping to see fresh episodes in the spring of 2023.

One winter evening Tanjiro lingered in a strange village. From an older man, he learned about demons attacking people. The young man decided to spend the night outside the house, not suspecting that an accidental decision saved his life. Returning to his family, the guy saw that demons had killed his loved ones. Only sister Nezuko managed to escape, but the girl lost her human essence.

Dangerous creatures turned her into their kind. Nezuko attacked her brother, but there were monster hunters nearby. The fateful meeting changed the life of the protagonist. He decided to become a demon catcher, hoping to find a way to get his sister back.

In the second part of the show, new adventures await the key characters. Events will unfold in the “red light district”. One can only guess how the main characters will get there and dream about when the anime Demon Slayer Season 3 will be released. At the moment, the audience is waiting for official comments from the creators of the project.