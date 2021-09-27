Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles – Release Date and More

When it comes to licensed properties, there are occasions when a developer is a great match and its capabilities complement the property. While CyberConnect2 isn’t recognized for its sophisticated fighting mechanics, it is a master of spectacle.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will be recognizable to fans of CyberConnect2’s previous work. It’s organized similarly to the studio’s excellent Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm titles, which accurately translated the ninja anime into amazing fights loaded with quick-time events that make cutscenes feel equally as dramatic as the real action.

Ninja Storm gamers will know precisely what they’re getting into after one glance at the chapter pick screen, which is divided into several fights as well as optional cutscenes and events.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles Trailer

On 27th September, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles game’s official PlayStation YouTube page began broadcasting a trailer for the game.

Here’s the trailer:

The video contains scenes from the “Mugen Train” phase of the plot, as seen in the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film, and previews the game’s Adventure Mode.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game Launch Date

On October 15, the game will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC through Steam in North America and Europe.

A Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will be released on October 13th, with character unlock keys for Demon Slayer Academy characters, avatars, butterfly mansion costumes for Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, 8,000 slayer points, and early access to the game.

On October 14, the game will be released in Japan. On October 14, Sega will release the game in English in Asia.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game’s Details

Become the Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, to battle the demons that threaten mankind in order to turn back his sister Nezuko, who has turned into a demon, and to revenge his family’s murder by tracking down the demon that killed them.

Even more, progress is shown if someone enters Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Story Mode. Tanjiro investigates many aspects of his adventure.

This entails interacting with individuals for the sake of chatting or because they are important to a Reward Mission, tracking down Kimetsu Points and Memory Fragments, and fighting.

There isn’t a separate jump button. Nonetheless, specific places allow Tanjiro to leap or glide to other locations. Reminders appear when you stop moving, letting you know what you still need to do.

Things are also described rather effectively. That should make it simple for anyone who is unfamiliar with it to get started.

Clearly, the early levels demonstrate that the property is off to a fantastic start in terms of gameplay.

