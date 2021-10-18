Did Katie and Blake Break Up After The Bachelorette?

Audiences understandably would like to know whether Katie and Blake have split up just After Bachelorette 17th Season or whether their love is still going strong months since the last rose was given out.

Katie and Blake on The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston and Blake Moyne’s fell madly in love on The Bachelorette 17th Season after the host Tayshia Adams introduced them.

Tayshia Adams had previously dated Blake in the 16th Season but was evicted in 9th position.

After the 4th week, Blake entered Katie’s Bachelorette show and finished it all to the Last Rose Ceremony, wherein Katie presented him with the Final Rose Blake and also, proposed to her.

While proposing, Blake said, “I can’t offer you what you came here for because you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world, and I’m excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward.”

Of course, she’d accepted it.

Katie and Blake revealed they were seeing each other and engaged even during the “After the Final Rose” event in August 2021. Katie wasn’t upset by Blake’s delay to bring it up.

She remarked at the moment, “I’m glad he took the time to take it seriously. It is an engagement.”

She further added, “Yes, we didn’t have a lot of time with each other, but it does show just how serious he was taking this and he actually was maybe unsure for a moment. It just makes it that much more special that he meant it.”

Katie and Blake Split Up?

Are Katie and Blake still together after the 17th Season of The Bachelorette? Katie and Blake are indeed dating.

Katie replied to reports that both she and Blake had canceled their engagement 2 months following their finale, in a tweet on the 15th of October, 2021.

Katie screenshotted a fan’s remark on her Instagram, asking if she and Blake were still dating, in the tweet.

Check out what was the tweet and what was her response to it below:

Imagine your fiancé has been on his stories for weeks in Kenya working his ass off and yet this is what some people notice 😂 pic.twitter.com/2a7rfhKMc1 — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) October 15, 2021

So I guess everything is cool.

Katie and Blake announced their commitment to life in a conversation with People that after The Bachelorette 17th Season ended in August 2021.

Katie also stated that she and Blake had spoken about starting a family together with children.

It's good to know everything is okay between the fan-favorite couple.


