Disney+ Hotstar to Premiere ‘Free Guy’ – How to Watch?

Ryan Reynolds, a well-known American actor, had a pivotal role in the film ‘Free Guy’, which received largely positive reviews from both spectators and critics.

The movie was directed by Shawn Levy and it stars Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner.

When a bank teller finds he’s a background character in an open-world computer game, he chooses to take control of his narrative and rewrite it.

In a world without boundaries, he’s determined to rescue the day his way before it’s too late, and perhaps find love with the programmer who gave birth to him.

Free Guy Release Date on Disney + Hotstar

Free Guy, a Shawn Levy-directed sci-fi action-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 15th. On September 17th, the film was released in India. It takes place largely within a video game.

Check out the tweet by Disney+ Hotstar below:

Heroes are cool, but we would love a Guy like @VancityReynolds to come save our world 😍 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) October 7, 2021

For the next several months, Disney+ Hotstar announced new membership options and original titles spanning web series and films. Starting in September, services were offered for $499 per year for a mobile-only subscription, $899 per year for two devices, and $1,499 per year for four devices.

The VIP service on Hotstar cost $399 per year, while Premium cost $1,499 per year. The video on demand (VoD) platform operated by Walt Disney is the third international streaming provider to offer a mobile-only package in India.

In 2019, Netflix announced a mobile subscription plan for 199 rupees per month, while Airtel prepaid subscribers may join Amazon Prime Video for 89 rupees per month.

Furthermore, all paid Hotstar members now have access to Disney+ material, comprising English originals and Hollywood films like those from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was previously only available in dubbed versions for VIP customers.

Ajay Devgn’s Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, the historical drama The Empire starring Shabana Azmi and Kunal Kapoor, medical series Human starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, and the second season of family crime thriller Aarya was among the new shows announced by the firm.

Six Suspects starring Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha, the tech-thriller Escape Live featuring Siddharth and Javed Jaffrey, the supernatural thriller Fear 1.0 starring Tisca Chopra, and the crime drama Gharshana are among the new releases.

Hotstar accounted for over 40% of Disney+’s entire subscriber base at the end of the April-June quarter, according to an August earnings call.

I cannot think of anybody who would want to miss out on a Ryan-Reynolds movie. Anywho, what are your views in case if you’ve already watched it?

