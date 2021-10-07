Disney India Announces Full Theatrical Release Slate for 2021-2022

Disney India has announced an intriguing line-up of theatrical releases.

Beginning with Eternals, which will be released in six languages i.e., English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Eternals, Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love And Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blade, and The Marvels are among the films included in the new calendar.

Avatar 2 and numerous animation movies are also on the schedule. The first major release will be Eternals, a multi-starrer helmed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

It would focus on the titular extraterrestrial immortals, who have fought Deviants for millions of years. Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington feature in Eternals, which was written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, and Ali Fazal appear in Death on the Nile, which is based on Agatha Christie’s novel. During the pandemic, it was postponed indefinitely.

Disney India announces 2021-2022 movie slate

Disney India’s line-up includes:

2021

The Last Duel – October 22

The plot revolves on a lady who says her husband’s closest friend, Jean de Carrouges, raped her. When no one believes her, her husband challenges his friend to a duel, which will be the country’s final legally sanctioned duel.

Ron’s Gone Wrong – October 29

Marvel Studios’ Eternals – November 5

Encanto – November 26

I’m intrigued as to how Mirabel becomes Madrigals’ only hope in danger when she doesn’t even possess the unique gift.

West Side Story – December 10

The King’s Man – December 24

2022

Death on the Nile – 11th February

We must discover how Detective Hercule investigates the death of a young heiress on a Nile River cruise ship.

Turning Red – 11th March

Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness – 25th March

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6

Lightyear -June 17

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8

Blade – October 7

The Marvels – November 11

The Marvels will center on Rambeau and Danvers’ complicated history.

Avatar Sequel – December 16

Shang-chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Free Guy, and Jungle Cruise have all been major box office successes for the studio this year, with Shang-chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Free Guy, and Jungle Cruise pulling in record audiences in cinemas after more than a year.

Wow, that’s quite a list. I’d like to believe every one of these is going to be an absolute smash hit. In the comments section below, please let us know which release is likely to pique your interest the most.

