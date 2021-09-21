Divya Agarwal Wins Bigg Boss OTT, See Reactions

“The Bigg Boss OTT,” the most popular reality show on television, has come to an end. Divya Agarwal was the winner.

Salman Khan is the host of this show. The winner was keenly anticipated by the audience. Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty finished second and third, respectively, in Season 15. The winner was Divya Agarwal, who received a monetary award of Rs. 25 lakh as well as the Big Boss trophy.

Divya Agarwal is an actress, model, and dancer from India. Her duel with Shamita in BB 15 made her famous. She was also the runner-up in MTV Splitsvilla season 10, as well as the winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss 15.

Karan Johar kicked off the event, while Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, as always, made the audience laugh with their hilarious gossip. There were also Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza in attendance. She took home the BB 15 title after six weeks of ups and downs.



Her supporters have dubbed her the “OTT boss” and showered her with affection. Divya’s supporters had predicted that she would win. According to a Twitter poll, 84.1 percent of supporters favored Divya Agarwal’s triumph. Pratik Sehajpal, on the other side, received 14.3 percent of the vote, while Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat received less than 1%.





Divya’s fans flooded Twitter with the hashtag # DESERVINGWINNERDIVYA after she won BB OTT. Her fans were very happy and our “sherni” won the BB 15. Fans also said that “sometimes they took her class, sometimes she scolded others, but finally our lioness wins everyone’s heart”. “In the first week, Divya told me that one day I’d win and you all would be clapping, and after 6 weeks, everyone was clapping for her victory,” said a fan of Divya Agarwal.

Some were trolling the decision.

Some were extremely happy.

Divya will win the show its final now and she has to win it if rangu played then we will boycott him



Some were calling Diya their inspiration. And appreciating her struggle.

Divya struggled these 6weeks alot

But she just pulled herself up.she is just awesome oerson. She is the most strongest woman .we love her alot. She is inspiration to many of us



Divya Agarwal celebrates victory with her boyfriend, Varun Sood. The couple entered the show “Ace of Space 1” as friends but eventually fell in love with each other. Varun Sood is currently playing “Khatroni Ke Khiladi” and has reached the semi-finals.

How Varun Sood supported Divya?

On Bigg Boss 13, Shahnaz Gill became renowned for her famous statement “tuada kutta tommy, sada kutta kutta?” While many replicated Yashraj Mukhate’s rap, Varun Sood did it in flair inside the Bigg Bogg OTT house to promote his girlfriend Divya Agarwal. By providing a mischievous twist to Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue, he showed his support for his girlfriend. By modifying the lyrics of the song, he subtly criticized the BB OTT participants who were siding with Divya.

Humari gaali gaali

Tumhari gaali out burst?



Humara stand arrogance

Tumhara stand empowerment?



Humari game inhumanity

Tumhari game strategy?



Humari bitching bitching

Tumhari bitching discussions?



She is the Bigg Boss winner, as well as the winner of many fans’ hearts, after so much battle. Bigg Boss fans are eagerly anticipating the new season.