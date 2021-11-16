Does crime show attract you? Your wait is over as the Mayor of Kingstown is up with its 3rd episode.

The American Entertainment Industry never fails to amaze us with exciting dramas. Mayor of Kingstown is one of the best crime thriller entertaining television-show composed by Taylor Sheridan. The drama focuses on the element of crime, death, violence, mystery, and thrilling.

The crew member of the popular show is Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Taylor Handley, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tabi Bamtefa, Kyle Chandler, Aidan Gillen, and Hamish Allan-Headly. The drama is presented in the English language by MTV Entertainment Studios on Paramount plus.

The storyline of the drama:

The drama focuses mainly on the theme of crime and violence, highlighting the issue of the American prison system. The story revolves around the McLusky family who resides in Kingstown. Kingstown is a place where a single industry survives named Business of incarceration.

The authorities’ ownership is separated between a different class of people, i.e. police, criminals, priosnal officers, politicians, and the localities. Society is dominated by racism, corruption, and inequality. These three pillars are the cause of several crime incidents taking place. The authority owner suffers a lot to establish justice and equality among the people, which is challenging to accomplish in a place like Kingstown.

Release date and Cast:

The show brought an impressive cast and content, which attracted the crowd. As per the information provided, the series is expected to appear on November 14 only on Paramount Plus.

The show’s runtime schedule is fixed and confirmed, giving its audience that it is 3 am EST. Viewers on the west coast should expect streaming of the show sometime during midnight.

Episode 3 of the series will be aired on November 21, 2021, i.e. the upcoming Sunday.

Don’t miss the show to watch the rise of Mike McLusky and the new centre of violence.

Mike will take advantage of Mitch’s absence to build up his voice stronger. Sex workers from New York will also appear in the episode. The third episode of the series will be a turning point for the Mclusky family after the death of Mitch. Mike will be seen as the leading Mayor of the town.

Buckel-up’ to watch this exciting crime thriller and tuned to be updated.