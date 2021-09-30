‘Don’t Look Up’ Comedy Thriller Release Date, Plot and Cast

Netflix debuted a two-minute preview of one of its most anticipated new films, Don’t Look Up, at its massive Tudum event.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence feature in the sci-fi black comedy Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy in ‘Don’t Look Up’ pic.twitter.com/evynZOEpFb — Don’t Look Up News (@DontLookUpNews) September 25, 2021

Don’t Look Up Release date

On December 10, Don’t Look Up will have a limited theatrical release before streaming on Netflix on December 24, 2021.

Don’t Look Up Cast

Dr. Randall Mindy and Dr. Kate Dibiasky, played by DiCaprio and Lawrence, respectively, are two nameless astronomers who seek to go on a media tour to warn everyone about an approaching asteroid that will destroy the earth and wipe all humanity. Other well-known actors who appear in the film include:

Rob Morgan’s character, Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe, is a scientist who supports Dibiasky and Mindy on their mission.

Jonah Hill portrays President Orlean’s son and Chief of Staff, Jason Orlean.

Mark Rylance portrays Peter Isherwell.

Jack Bremmer is played by Tyler Perry.

Ron Perlman portrays Colonel Ben Drask.

Cate Blanchett portrays Brie Evantee.

Meryl Streep portrays Janie Orlean.

Himesh Patel portrays Phillip.

Actor Matthew Perry is well-known.

Chris Evans is a British actor who has appeared in many films.

What is the Storyline of Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as astronomers on a media tour to educate the public about a meteor that is expected to collide with Earth in the film Don’t Look Up. The President of the United States, with Jonah Hill as her Chief of Staff, while they—and the rest of the country—deliberate on what to do or even acknowledge whether there is a problem. In the newly released clip, DiCaprio and Lawrence nervously approach Streep and Hill for an audience, but the administration appears uninterested in the astronomers’ fears of a “100% probability” of disaster. Instead, they boiled the problem down to “sit tight and assess.”

Teaser of Don’t Look Up

The official teaser for “Don’t Look Up” was released earlier this month on YouTube on September 9th, released by Netflix.

THE PRESIDENT IS MERYL STREEP, AND THE FIRST DON’T LOOK-UP TRAILER FEATURES A HYPERVENTILATING DICAPRIO.

Don’t Look Up First look

On September 26th, Netflix released the first trailer for the film on YouTube, and the trailer is so thrilling that fans can’t wait to see it.

In an interview with the New York Times, McKay recognized that the narrative of the picture is nothing new, but that the tone is dark comedy:

“It’s not the most high-concept bizarre idea — the idea of a disaster movie in which people don’t necessarily believe that the disaster is coming. It goes back to the trope of the mayor from Jaws: ‘Love to prove that, wouldn’t you? Get your name into the National Geographic?’ So it’s two midlevel, very sincere astronomers who discover of a lifetime, which is a killer asteroid headed toward Earth. They have to warn everyone and have to go on a media tour. It’s navigating our world. It’s the navigating their equivalent of Twitter. It’s them navigating the political landscape. It’s the navigating talk shows and how they’re perceived. It’s DiCaprio and Lawrence and Rob Morgan trying to warn the world. I call it a dark comedy.”

Are you looking forward to seeing “Don’t Look Up,” a comedic thriller? In December, we will be able to see this film.

